Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 25, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Marion Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Ashtabula Windsor Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Athens Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Athens County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Athens County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Brown Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Butler Monroe Area Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Carroll Loudon Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Rose Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Champaign Mechanicsburg Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Clark Clark County Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbiana Wellsville Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Crawford Sandusky Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga Porter Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Cleveland Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Rocky River
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
City of Broadview Heights
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware City of Sunbury
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Erie Vermilion City Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Vermilion
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Fayette Jasper Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin Prairie-Obetz Joint Economic Development Zone
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Guernsey Adams Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Guernsey County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Hancock Hancock County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hardin Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Hocking Hocking County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hocking Valley Community Hospital
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake City of Willoughby
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Willoughby Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lucas Lucas County Regional Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Maumee
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
Lucas County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Medina City of Medina
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Monroe Village of Wilson
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Montgomery Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Miamisburg
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Brookville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Vandalia
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
Muskingum Licking Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Noble Noble County Agricultural Society
12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Portage Freedom Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
City of Kent
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Kent City Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Stark Rodman Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Summit Boston Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Richfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
City of Tallmadge
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Hudson Library and Historical Society
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Lakemore
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County
7/25/2024 TO 7/25/2024		 Performance Audit
Washington Ludlow Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Wayne Wayne County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Orrville Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Wyandot Wyandot County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA

