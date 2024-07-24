Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 25, 2024
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 25, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Marion Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Ashtabula
|Windsor Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Athens
|Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Athens County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Athens County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Brown
|Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Butler
|Monroe Area Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Carroll
|Loudon Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Rose Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Champaign
|Mechanicsburg Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Clark
|Clark County Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbiana
|Wellsville Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Crawford
|Sandusky Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Porter Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Cleveland Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Rocky River
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|City of Broadview Heights
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware
|City of Sunbury
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Erie
|Vermilion City Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Vermilion
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fayette
|Jasper Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Franklin
|Prairie-Obetz Joint Economic Development Zone
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Guernsey
|Adams Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Guernsey County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Hancock
|Hancock County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hardin
|Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Hocking
|Hocking County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hocking Valley Community Hospital
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake
|City of Willoughby
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Willoughby Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lucas
|Lucas County Regional Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Maumee
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|Lucas County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Medina
|City of Medina
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Monroe
|Village of Wilson
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Montgomery
|Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Miamisburg
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Brookville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Vandalia
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|Muskingum
|Licking Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Noble
|Noble County Agricultural Society
12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Portage
|Freedom Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|City of Kent
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Kent City Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Stark
|Rodman Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Summit
|Boston Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Richfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|City of Tallmadge
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Hudson Library and Historical Society
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Lakemore
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Tuscarawas County
7/25/2024 TO 7/25/2024
|Performance Audit
|Washington
|Ludlow Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Wayne
|Wayne County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Orrville Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Wyandot
|Wyandot County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA