Ida Byrd-Hill to Discuss College Dropout Reduction At The APCA 18th Annual Leadership on Broadway Experience

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, July 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Association for the Promotion of Campus Activities (APCA) serves 2700 student activities leaders at 2 and 4-year post-secondary institutions. The Annual Leadership Broadway Experience conference connects topics with the symbolism of a Broadway play. This year’s theme is The Lion King.Ida’s presentation, LEVEL UP- Turn Your Passion into a Prosperous Lifestyle, focuses on young people getting to know themselves, their passions and lifestyle vision to power their post-secondary journey to acquire a prosperous future career.“The post-secondary journey is a cocoon where young people learn skills to fly into a high-paying career and prosperous future. When young people drop out of their educational journey, they thwart both their and America’s prosperity,” states Ida Byrd-Hill CEO of Automation Workz College dropouts are at an all-time high at both 2 and 4-year institutions. The US post-secondary dropout rate is 40% at 4-year institutions and 83.3% at 2-year institutions. For those who do graduate with only a bachelor’s degree, fifty-two (52%) percent are underemployed a year after getting their diploma, meaning they are not employed in college-level jobs. Every college student must retool their mindset to prepare for a prosperous lifestyle visionIda will share her educational journey as a two-time dropout, who desired to become Richie Rich. Eventually, she returned to complete her Bachelor’s in Economics from the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor to live a comfortable life similar to Richie Rich.Automation Workz has assisted front-liners – factory, logistics, retail, and hospitality workers - complete tech certification training. Their learner completion rate is 75% and an average salary is $67,250. Ida is excited to share her insights to reduce college dropouts and college underemployment.BIOIda Byrd-Hill is CEO of Automation Workz, a tech reskilling firm training front-liners in AI & Data Analytics Cybersecurity, network engineering and Tech Project Management to increase their average annual salaries from $31,200 to $67,250. Bachelor’s in Economics from the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and a MBA at the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University with an MBA.Ida is the author of 9 books, including her upcoming book, Level Up. She is a Director of Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce and a member of the CEO Talent Council. Ida strives to help young people persist in their post-secondary journey and ultimately turn their passions into prosperity. https://www.autoworkz.org