Ida Byrd-Hill to Discuss College Dropout Reduction At The APCA 18th Annual Leadership on Broadway Experience

When young people drop out of their educational journey, they thwart both their and America’s prosperity.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Association for the Promotion of Campus Activities (APCA) serves 2700 student activities leaders at 2 and 4-year post-secondary institutions. The Annual Leadership Broadway Experience conference connects topics with the symbolism of a Broadway play. This year’s theme is The Lion King.
Ida’s presentation, LEVEL UP- Turn Your Passion into a Prosperous Lifestyle, focuses on young people getting to know themselves, their passions and lifestyle vision to power their post-secondary journey to acquire a prosperous future career.
“The post-secondary journey is a cocoon where young people learn skills to fly into a high-paying career and prosperous future. When young people drop out of their educational journey, they thwart both their and America’s prosperity,” states Ida Byrd-Hill CEO of Automation Workz.
College dropouts are at an all-time high at both 2 and 4-year institutions. The US post-secondary dropout rate is 40% at 4-year institutions and 83.3% at 2-year institutions. For those who do graduate with only a bachelor’s degree, fifty-two (52%) percent are underemployed a year after getting their diploma, meaning they are not employed in college-level jobs. Every college student must retool their mindset to prepare for a prosperous lifestyle vision
Ida will share her educational journey as a two-time dropout, who desired to become Richie Rich. Eventually, she returned to complete her Bachelor’s in Economics from the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor to live a comfortable life similar to Richie Rich.
Automation Workz has assisted front-liners – factory, logistics, retail, and hospitality workers - complete tech certification training. Their learner completion rate is 75% and an average salary is $67,250. Ida is excited to share her insights to reduce college dropouts and college underemployment.
Ida Byrd-Hill is CEO of Automation Workz, a tech reskilling firm training front-liners in AI & Data Analytics Cybersecurity, network engineering and Tech Project Management to increase their average annual salaries from $31,200 to $67,250. Bachelor’s in Economics from the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and a MBA at the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University with an MBA.
Ida is the author of 9 books, including her upcoming book, Level Up. She is a Director of Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce and a member of the CEO Talent Council. Ida strives to help young people persist in their post-secondary journey and ultimately turn their passions into prosperity. https://www.autoworkz.org
