New Haven Barracks / Eluding A Police Officer

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5003167

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 07/15/2024 @ 2312 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Washington Street Extension / Colonial Drive

TOWN: Middlebury

VIOLATION: Eluding A Police Officer

ACCUSED: Andrew R. Malzac

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/15/2024 at approximately 2312 hours, the Vermont State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation on Washington Street Extension near the intersection with Colonial Drive in the Town of Middlebury. The vehicle failed to stop despite the emergency lights and siren, increasing its speed and continuing northeast on Washington Street Extension. Troopers did not pursue the vehicle.

Troopers were able to identify the operator as Andrew R. Malzac (31) of Middlebury, Vermont. On 07/18/2024, Troopers located Malzac in the Town of Middlebury. Malzac was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on October 14, 2024, at 1230 hours.

Troopers were assisted by members of the Middlebury Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/14/2024

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

