Investor Sergio Rojas Acquires Nuclead, Leading Precision Lead Fabrication Manufacturer
Sergio Rojas, a seasoned investor, acquires Nuclead, a company that promises growth in high-tech, research, and defense markets with precision lead machining.
Mr. Rojas's vision and entrepreneurial experience will be crucial to our organization. We're excited about this new journey in our history to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investor Sergio A. Rojas Araya Acquires Nuclead, Pioneering Precision Lead Manufacturer, Signaling Growth in High-Tech Markets
Nuclead Company, a century-old leader in precision lead and non-ferrous metal component manufacturing, has been acquired by seasoned investor and entrepreneur Sergio A. Rojas Araya. This strategic move promises to leverage Nuclead’s expertise in high-precision lead fabrication to meet growing demands in high-tech markets.
A Century of Manufacturing Excellence
Founded in the early 1900s as Cambridge Smelting Company, Nuclead has evolved into a globally recognized leader in high-quality lead components. Serving diverse industries such as housing, plumbing, and technology from its West Bridgewater, MA, facility, Nuclead upholds a legacy of unparalleled precision and quality.
Cutting-Edge Technology and Precision
Utilizing advanced CAD/CAM design, CNC machining, and rigorous inspection processes, Nuclead achieves tolerances as precise as .000050 inches. This technological prowess positions Nuclead as a preferred partner for industries demanding exacting standards in lead fabrication and non-ferrous metal components.
Strategic Growth in High-Tech Markets
The acquisition, finalized on September 28, 2023, ensures the seamless continuity of Nuclead’s operations while unveiling new growth avenues. Mr. Rojas’s vast experience across design, construction, energy, and real estate complements Nuclead’s core competencies, promising innovative expansion.
Sergio A. Rojas Araya President of Nuclead “I am excited to welcome Nuclead into my portfolio,” said Mr. Rojas. “The company’s steadfast commitment to quality and precision aligns perfectly with my investment philosophy. I look forward to collaborating with the Nuclead team to build on their 100-year legacy and expand our footprint in high-tech markets requiring precision lead components.”
The acquisition marks the retirement of former owner Steven Madonna, who acquired Nuclead in 2006 after founding Sharp Manufacturing in 2000. His leadership has positioned Nuclead for continued success under new ownership.
About Sergio A. Rojas Araya:
Sergio A. Rojas Araya is a seasoned investor and entrepreneur with over 15 years of
experience spanning diverse sectors, including design, construction, renewable energy, real
estate, and manufacturing. Born and raised in Costa Rica, Mr. Rojas holds a degree in Civil
Engineering and has studied Renewable Energy in Germany. His entrepreneurial journey
includes designing hydroelectric power plants, wind farms, and electrical substations, as well as
ventures in real estate and specialized construction.
About Nuclead Company:
Nuclead Company, headquartered in West Bridgewater, MA, is a leading manufacturer of high-
precision lead components and non-ferrous metal parts. With a history dating back to the early
20th century, Nuclead serves global customers in the housing, plumbing, and technology
industries. For more information, visit www.nuclead.com.
Sergio Rojas
Nuclead
+1 508-583-2699
sergio@nuclead.com
