QMount Massage Gun Holder Facilitates Hands-Free, Self-Massage for Athletes

New massage gun accessory helps athletes reach all their sore muscles without relying on trainers for assistance

I find QMount Massage Gun Holder especially helpful for targeting the tightness in my hamstrings and back muscles, which are areas I previously couldn’t reach without a trainer’s assistance.” — Andrew White, a former NCAA student athlete at Norwich University

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Massage guns have become an essential tool in helping athletes relieve sore muscles, but with one hitch: they require a second pair of hands to massage hard-to-reach muscles in the back, shoulder and hamstrings. The QMount Massage Gun Holder solves that problem. It’s an innovative product that grasps a massage gun firmly so the user can lean against it for hands-free, self-massage anywhere on the body.“QMount Massage Gun Holder enables me to warm-up before exercising and speeds my recovery after a workout on my own,” said Andrew White, an NCAA student athlete at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont.Placed on any power or squat rack , QMount Massage Gun Holder tightly grips a massage gun; it won’t slip or vibrate. The user can lean against it forcefully for a deep tissue massage. No assistance needed.According to the trainers, “QMount helps the athletes daily by giving them the opportunity to begin muscle warm-up and recovery on their own and without assistance!”QMount Massage Gun Holder is a must-have workout accessory for anyone who weight trains. Professional and NCAA athletes, bodybuilders, weightlifters, powerlifters, CrossFitters, athletic trainers, strength instructors, and conditioning coaches can use it with their massage gun pre-workout to warm up and post-workout to relieve soreness. QMount Massage Gun Holder can also be utilized as a physical therapy tool for individuals who are handicapped or have limited mobility.Crafted from high-quality stainless steel, rubber, and plastic, QMount Massage Gun Holder is both sturdy and lightweight, weighing in at just over 2 pounds. It easily fits in a gym bag. And it can be placed on any power, squat or cage rack from major fitness brands such as Rogue, Major Fitness, and REP Fitness.QMount Massage Gun Holder uses the latest grip technology making it more secure than suction cups, magnets or wrap-around mounts. It takes mere seconds to set up (lock) and take down (unlock), and the height is fully adjustable.QMount Massage Gun Holder also comes in a permanent wall-mount version that attaches to any wood stud wall and is still fully adjustable to the desired height of the user.The name QMount is short for Quality Mount. The product was professionally designed and engineered specifically for athletes using massage guns. QMount Massage Gun Holder is compatible with most massage guns including Theragun, Hypervolt, Mebak, Lifepro, Ekrin, etc. Backed by a lifetime warranty, QMount is proudly manufactured in the U.S.“QMount Massage Gun Holder’s ease-of-use makes it a game-changer for athletes looking to intensify their workouts,” explained Trevor Chase, a Norwich University Football coach. “We encourage our players to use this tool on their own pre- and post-workout to ease muscle soreness and allow them to maximize the intensity of their training sessions.About QMountQMount was established in 2022 to maximize the benefits of a massage gun. QMount launched their wall-mounted massage gun holder in 2023 and in 2024, launched their newest product, rack-mounted massage gun holder. Both versions come with additional rails for extra reach. For more information on QMount, go to www.qmount.co

See our QMount Massage Gun Power Rack Mount in action

