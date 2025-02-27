Brennan Staffing Group Expands with New HR Division to Meet Rising Demand in Boston & Cambridge

Paul Brennan, Managing Partner of Brennan Staffing Group

Brennan Staffing Group launches a dedicated HR division, connecting businesses with top HR talent in the Greater Boston Area and throughout Massachusetts.

With hiring challenges rising, securing top HR talent is critical. Expanding into HR staffing lets us better serve clients by connecting them with the skilled professionals they need.” — Paul Brennan, Managing Partner of Brennan Staffing Group

LEOMINSTER, MA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brennan Staffing Group, a trusted leader in professional staffing solutions, is expanding its services by launching a dedicated Human Resources Placement Division. This new division responds to increasing demand for top-tier HR professionals . It strengthens Brennan Staffing’s ability to help businesses build high-performing teams, focusing on B2B technology, pharmaceutical, professional services, manufacturing, advisory, and public accounting firms in Boston, Cambridge, and the surrounding areas.Strategic Growth to Meet HR Market NeedsBrennan Staffing Group has successfully placed HR professionals in key roles over the past four years, reinforcing the need for a dedicated division. With businesses facing increasing challenges in talent acquisition, employee engagement, compliance, and workforce strategy, this expansion provides companies with direct access to top HR professionals in areas such as:- HR Leadership & Strategy – Senior HR executives and specialists who align HR functions with business goals.- Talent Acquisition & Recruitment – Experts in sourcing and retaining top talent.- Payroll & Benefits Administration – Specialists in payroll processing, benefits management, and compensation strategy.- Compliance & HR Policy – Professionals ensure businesses comply with evolving labor laws and regulations.- HR Technology & Systems – HRIS specialists optimizing workforce management through technology-driven solutions.- HRBP-HR Business Partners - a key role in workforce planning, leadership development, and organizational change management.- HR Project Management Specialists - a strategic role within HR where professionals work closely with business leaders to align human resources practices with organizational goals.New Leadership Driving ExpansionAs part of this growth, Robin Arsenault joined Brennan Staffing Group as a dedicated HR recruiter. With an extensive background in corporate HR and talent acquisition, Robin brings invaluable expertise to the team.“Now is the perfect time to step into this role and support businesses in finding the right HR talent,” said Robin Arsenault. “With companies prioritizing workforce strategy, compliance, and retention, our HR staffing solutions will ensure they stay ahead in today’s competitive job market.”Why This Matters for Businesses in Boston, Cambridge, and BeyondThe demand for experienced HR professionals is at an all-time high, driven by:- Evolving Labor Laws – Businesses need compliance-focused HR professionals to navigate regulatory changes.- Workforce Retention Challenges – Companies prioritize employee engagement, DEI initiatives, and culture-building to reduce turnover.- HR Technology & Automation – The rise of HRIS platforms and AI-driven HR tools is transforming workforce management.- Flexible Workforce Needs – Many companies require temporary and project-based HR specialists to meet business demands.- B2B Tech & Biopharma Growth – Boston and Cambridge's booming tech, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical industries require specialized HR talent to support their expanding teams.Seamless Hiring with Brennan Staffing GroupUnlike general staffing firms, Brennan Staffing Group specializes in HR, accounting, and finance recruitment , ensuring businesses get the best-matched professionals for their needs. The HR Division offers businesses flexible hiring solutions, including:- Direct Hire & Executive Search – Helping companies secure full-time HR professionals.- Temporary & Contract Staffing – Providing skilled HR talent for project-based and interim roles.- Temp-to-Perm Placements – Offering flexibility to assess candidates before permanent hiring decisions.With a proven track record in staffing and recruitment, Brennan Staffing Group ensures that companies get high-quality HR professionals quickly and efficiently.About Brennan Staffing Group Founded in 2021 , Brennan Staffing Group, Inc. specializes in accounting, finance, and human resources staffing, helping businesses across New England build highly skilled teams. Led by Paul Brennan, the firm is backed by an experienced team of recruiters, including Robert Payne (Director of Recruiting), John DuPont, Eileen Ramsden, and Robin Arsenault. Brennan Staffing Group is committed to delivering high-quality staffing solutions that drive business success.

