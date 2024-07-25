RVTV Launches on STIRR: Bringing Quality Entertainment to Free Streaming FAST Platform
RVTV features informative reviews, maintenance tips, and breathtaking travel documentaries, immersing viewers in the vibrant RV culture.
This partnership allows us to reach a wider audience and provide viewers with free access to our premium RV content. We are excited to share our programming with STIRR's dynamic user base.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RVTV (Recreation Vehicle Television) is excited to announce its launch on STIRR, the popular free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platform, where viewers can enjoy a diverse range of high-quality RV themed programming without subscription fees.
— Steven Schachter
RVTV explores the world of recreational vehicles appealing to RV enthusiasts. With its launch on STIRR, RVTV is making its RV-themed content more accessible than ever. RVTV features informative reviews, maintenance tips, and breathtaking travel documentaries, immersing viewers in the vibrant RV culture. Whether you're an enthusiast, traveler, or seeking adventure inspiration, RVTV is your ultimate destination for all things RV.
"We are thrilled to bring RVTV to STIRR's growing platform," said Steve Schachter, SVP of Business Development for Cannella Media, owner of RVTV. "This partnership allows us to reach a wider audience and provide viewers with free access to our premium RV content. Our commitment to delivering top-notch RV-themed entertainment remains unwavering, and we are excited to share our programming with STIRR's dynamic user base."
STIRR has quickly become a go-to destination for cord-cutters and viewers seeking high-quality, free streaming options. With over 100 live channels and an extensive on-demand library, STIRR offers a wide variety of content, including news, sports, movies, and TV series. The addition of RVTV enhances STIRR's robust lineup, offering viewers even more choices for entertainment.
“Adding RVTV to our channel lineup is a testament to our commitment to providing engaging content that fosters a personal, interactive, and enjoyable watch experience that aligns with the preferences of passion-driven and intent-led audiences," said Scott Schlichter, CEO at STIRR. "We are excited to enjoy this ride with RVTV and our STIRR family and look forward to offering this exceptional programming while opening the door to new and unique engagement.”
To start watching RVTV on STIRR, viewers can download the STIRR app on their favorite devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, or visit STIRR's website at www.stirr.com.
About Cannella Media:
With over $6 billion of proprietary marketplace data, Cannella Media DTC builds brands through accountable advertising by connecting marketers directly with target audiences via video, digital, and audio advertising. Cannella maximizes ROI and lowers cost per acquisition for many of the strongest DTC brands.
About RVTV:
RVTV, created by Cannella Media, DTC, is dedicated to the world of recreational vehicles. Combining informative and entertaining programming, RVTV explores the RV lifestyle through expert reviews of the latest models, maintenance tips, and travel documentaries showcasing stunning destinations. Whether you’re an RV enthusiast, a curious traveler, or looking for inspiration for your next adventure, RVTV is your ultimate destination for all things RV.
About STIRR:
STIRR is a free ad-supported streaming service offering a variety of live, linear, and on-demand content. STIRR provides a growing and dynamic library of free content serving a global audience fatigued by costly subscription services and one-size-fits-all streaming experiences. STIRR, and its SuperFAST technology™, are building the next generation of immersive media services powered by AI, offering an unparalleled user experience. ________________________________________
For more information, visit www.rvtv.tv and www.STIRR.com
Caitlin Haire
Cannella Media
+1 262-763-4810
chaire@cannellamedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram