Sign Language Classes Offered to the Community
Now in Five Locations and Online!FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sally J. Pimentel Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center (DHHC) is pleased to announce the upcoming class dates for its popular American Sign Language (ASL) Level 1 classes, beginning in August 2024. Classes are held weekly at five locations and online: Fort Myers, Bonita Springs/Naples, Cape Coral, Lehigh Acres, Port Charlotte, and ZOOM online. Students have the flexibility to choose between daytime and evening sessions to accommodate their schedules.
Aug. 5 – Mondays - Port Charlotte
Aug. 6 – Tuesdays - ZOOM online
Aug. 7 – Wednesdays - Lehigh Acres
Aug. 8 – Thursdays - Fort Myers
Sept. 17 - Tuesdays – Bonita Springs/Naples
Nov. 12 – Tuesdays – Cape Coral
Enrollment in ASL classes is $75 for a five-week course. Classes are free for the Deaf and hard of hearing, with discounts available to immediate family members. The Center offers ASL Levels 1-5. Interested individuals can register online at www.dhhc.life.
ASL classes are open to anyone who wants to learn sign language and learning this visual language can help people with hearing loss stay connected to their family and friends. Upon successful completion of each course, students will receive a certificate of accomplishment, recognizing their dedication and achievement.
DHHC also offers an ASL Family Class, provided at no cost to families with school-aged Deaf or hard of hearing children. These family-oriented sessions take place every other Tuesday in Fort Myers from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM and every other Thursday in Lehigh Acres from 5:15 PM to 6:15 PM. Siblings and other family members are strongly encouraged to participate, creating a supportive environment for parents and family members to learn basic ASL and immerse themselves in Deaf Culture together.
Amy Turner, Executive Director of DHHC, highlighted the numerous advantages of learning American Sign Language, "There are so many positive reasons to sign up for a sign language course. Not only will it enhance your ability to communicate effectively with Deaf or hard of hearing individuals, but it will also boost cognitive activity, immerse you in a rich and diverse culture, open doors to new friendships, and offer practical applications in your daily life. It’s a wonderful way to broaden your horizons and connect with a vibrant community!"
About Sally J. Pimentel Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center
The mission of the Sally J. Pimentel Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center (DHHC) is to empower Deaf and hard of hearing citizens of Southwest Florida and their families through education, advocacy, and community engagement.
Established in 1983, DHHC provides vital services to Deaf and hard of hearing individuals and their families in Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, and Glades counties. Our offerings include interpreting services, amplified telephone equipment, American Sign Language classes, Deaf mentoring, support groups, information and referral services, employment assistance, family education, advocacy, community outreach, and support groups.
DHHC proudly operates as a 501(c)3 United Way partner agency, with support from the Lee County Board of Commissioners, City of Cape Coral, United Way, The Community Foundation, Lee County Bar Association Foundation, Rotary Club of Fort Myers, Rotary Club of Cape Coral, Cape Coral Kiwanis, and other private donors.
For more information, please visit www.dhhc.life, contact Amy Turner at amyturner@dhhc.life, or (239) 461-0334 (voice phone), or (239) 247-5821 (video phone).
Amy Turner
Sally J. Pimentel Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center
+ +1 2394610334
amyturner@dhhc.life
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube