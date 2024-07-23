Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan Announce Construction of Six Affordable Homes for Families in Regina

CANADA, July 23 - Released on July 23, 2024

To meet the increasing need for homes for larger families, the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are investing $2.1 million to redevelop six social housing units in Regina.

Today, Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) Gene Makowsky joined representatives from Regina Housing Authority to turn sod on the construction of six affordable homes for larger families.

The six new two-storey homes will be redeveloped from six one-storey homes within the Regency Gardens complex and will provide an affordable, family-friendly and safe place to live. Each of the new homes will have four bedrooms.

The $2.1 million in funding for the project is provided through the Government of Canada-Saskatchewan Bi-Lateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy (NHS).

“Providing safe, affordable homes for families in Saskatchewan and across the country is a priority, and it is only possible through the hard work and commitment of all levels of government," Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan Dan Vandal said on behalf of Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser. "Today’s announcement is a true example of what we can accomplish when all levels of government work together. I am thrilled to see projects like Regency Gardens come to life so that everyone in Canada has a safe and affordable place to call home.”

"The Government of Saskatchewan is investing in housing that meets the rapidly changing needs of individuals and families in our growing communities," Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Gene Makowsky said. "Ensuring we have affordable and safe housing options for larger families supports our province's continued growth."

Canada's NHS is a 10-year, $82 plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. It was created after consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, including those who have experienced housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

In 2019, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan entered into an agreement through the NHS. The Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $585 million over 10 years, which is cost matched between the federal and provincial governments.

Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $585 million over 10 years, which is cost matched between the federal and provincial governments. All funding provided under the NHS is cost-shared 50/50 by the federal and provincial governments across a broad spectrum of programs. While funding may reflect a 100 per cent federal contribution, other programs delivered under the NHS- SP may be 100 per cent provincially funded.

In November 2019, the Government of Saskatchewan released Saskatchewan's Growth Plan: the Next Decade of Growth 2020-2030, which sets out the Government's vision for a province of 1.4 million people by 2030. The Plan identifies principles, goals and actions to ensure Saskatchewan is capturing the opportunities and meeting the challenges of a growing province. To learn more, visit: www.saskatchewan.ca.

