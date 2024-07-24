Award-Winning Dining at The Historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa with newly appointed Director of Culinary Brandon Chiang

The Historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa The Historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa

RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-Winning Dining at The Historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside, CA with newly appointed Director of Culinary Brandon Chiang

The historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa is thrilled to announce that Brandon Chiang has joined the iconic property as the Director of Culinary.

Brandon is a detail-oriented and accomplished chef with a proven track record in the culinary industry, spanning over 10 years. He possesses a deep passion for creating exceptional dining experiences through innovative and artistic approaches to cuisine.

Adept at managing kitchen operations, leading culinary teams, and maintaining the highest standards of quality and presentation, Brandon has demonstrated expertise in Michelin starred restaurants and Banquet operations. His impressive career includes work at prestigious establishments such as Cut by Wolfgang Puck, Melisse in Santa Monica, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Balboa Bay Resort, and Terranea Resort.

The Historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa, a revered landmark in Riverside, California, with exceptional dining experiences at its award-winning restaurants. Each venue is dedicated to providing the finest and freshest ingredients, combined with gracious service, ensuring every meal is a memorable one.

Duane’s Prime Steaks & Seafood offers an opulent setting perfect for celebrating any occasion. Recognized for its luxurious style, Duane’s specializes in exquisite prime steaks and the freshest seafood, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a sophisticated dining experience.

The Mission Inn Restaurant delights guests with eclectic California cuisine. Whether dining under the sun or stars on the adjoining Spanish Patio, this restaurant promises a unique culinary journey that reflects the diverse flavors of California, or their award winning brunch, and the addition of the new “Sunday Seafood Brunch.”

Las Campanas Restaurant & Tequila & Mezcal Bar provides a relaxing ambiance in its outdoor courtyard, perfect for enjoying the finest Mexican cuisine. Guests can indulge in the freshest dishes and signature margaritas, all while basking in the warm, inviting atmosphere.

Bella Trattoria Italian Bistro, transports diners to Southern Italy. With its vibrant flavors and charming ambiance, Bella Trattoria promises an exciting and authentic Italian dining experience.

Casey’s Cupcakes

Award Winning Cupcakes and delightful desserts. Delicious, beautifully decorated cupcakes, each topped with Casey’s signature chocolate medallion. Casey’s Cupcakes is truly an experience, a destination inspired by a classic Parisian café with a glamorous Hollywood twist and incorporates bright splashes of pink with classy black accents and whimsical accessories.

Afternoon Tea

Hosted at the Mission Inn Restaurant

Teas from around the world served with sweet & savory selections surrounded by the grandeur of the Spanish Patio at the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa's Afternoon Tea Service.

For reservations and more information, please visit www.missioninn.com or call (951) 784-0300.

About The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa:

The AAA Four Diamond Historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa has remained faithful to the grand style and ambiance enjoyed by its first guests. Today’s Mission Inn continues the original splendor. Expanding from its humble 1876 origins to encapsulate an entire city block, the Mission Inn offers luxurious boutique accommodations and amenities, only a quick jaunt from Los Angeles and Orange County, featuring enchanting, unique architecture with awe-inspiring archways, soaring domes and towers. Offering multiple upscale dining options, fitness center, Conde Nast award-winning Kelly’s Spa, a lushly landscaped outdoor pool, and opulent rooms that transport guests to California’s foregone eras, the iconic hotel provides a one-of-a-kind experience threaded with rich history.