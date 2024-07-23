RBC GranFondo Whistler Partners with Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre for a Unique Experience on September 7
The RBC GranFondo Whistler is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with the Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre (SLCC) to offer a unique cultural experience for kids at Celebration Plaza on Saturday, September 7, 2024. This collaboration will bring traditional First Nations crafts to the forefront, allowing young participants to engage with and learn from First Nations Ambassadors.
Craft Activities and Cultural Stories
On the day of the event, children will have the opportunity to create traditional crafts such as buckskin medicine bags and cedar paddle necklaces. These activities will be led by First Nations Ambassadors, who will not only guide the crafting process but also share the rich stories and cultural significance behind each creation. This hands-on experience aims to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of the Squamish and Lil'wat Nations' heritage.
New Pre-Event Activities on Thursday, September 5 at Concord Pacific
In addition to the Saturday activities, the RBC GranFondo Whistler introduces new pre-event activities starting on Thursday, September 5. Participants can join a free shakeout ride and pre-party at Concord Pacific Place from 5.00pm-8.30pm. The shakeout rides, led by TaG Cycling, cater to all abilities and last approximately one hour, providing a perfect opportunity to test out your bike and meet fellow participants. For those looking for a more inclusive experience, a women-only ride option will also be available.
After the ride, participants can enjoy a lively pre-party featuring food, drinks, refreshments, music, vendors, and more. This event promises to be a fantastic kickoff to the GranFondo weekend, offering a chance to relax and socialize in a vibrant atmosphere.
About RBC GranFondo Whistler
The RBC GranFondo Whistler is an annual cycling event that attracts thousands of riders from around the world. The event offers a unique and challenging ride from Vancouver to Whistler, set against the stunning backdrop of British Columbia's natural beauty. With its mix of physical challenge, community spirit, and breathtaking scenery, the GranFondo Whistler is a must-attend event for cycling enthusiasts.
ABOUT RBC GRANFONDO WHISTLER
Established following the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010, RBC GranFondo Whistler is an award-winning point-to-point cycling event between Vancouver and Whistler, British Columbia, Canada that takes annually place on the weekend following September Labour Day. On average, 5000 cyclists ride each year across different distance categories, both competitive and non-competitive. Through the event, over $350,000 has been donated in support of charitable causes since inception (rbcgranfondo.com/whistler).
ABOUT RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 98,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada’s biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 18 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.
RBC are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-sustainability
ABOUT SQUAMISH LIL’WAT CULTURAL CENTRE
The Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre in Whistler, BC, is a joint venture between the Squamish Nation and the Lil'wat Nation. The Centre showcases the art, history, and culture of both Nations, providing a space for education and celebration of their heritage.
For more information, please visit (slcc.ca)
ABOUT CONCORD PACIFIC
The Concord Group of Companies success has continued with Canada’s largest skyline defining communities, Concord Pacific Place in Vancouver and Concord CityPlace in Toronto. Concord has further expanded with numerous large scale master-planned communities across the Canada and is now developing in the UK. Concord has completed over 150 residential and mixed use buildings with more than 50 in various stages of planning and development.
Over the past 25 years, the Concord Group of companies has also grown into other industry sectors including software and information technology, telecommunications, as well as green energy projects in solar, wind and hydroelectric power generation.
For more information, please visit (concordpacific.com)
