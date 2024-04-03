Velospoke Expo Returns to Kick Off RBC GranFondo Whistler Weekend

Industry leading cycling and lifestyle expo returns to Canada Place on Fri Sept 6, doubling as package pickup for RBC GranFondo Whistler

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Velospoke Expo is back to rev up the excitement for the RBC GranFondo Whistler weekend. Friday, September 6th, 2024, more than 10,000 visitors & 5,000 RBC GranFondo Whistler participants will be roaming through the Vancouver Convention Centre (East Building) as part of the ‘’Fondo Weekend’ at North America’s largest mass-participation cycling event.

Velospoke holds special significance as it sets the stage for the RBC GranFondo Whistler the following day. Additionally to the cycling Expo experience, it is where riders converge to collect their race day packages, adding an extra layer of anticipation and camaraderie to the event.

Since its inception alongside the inaugural RBC GranFondo Whistler in 2010, Velospoke Expo has been a cornerstone of the cycling community, bridging local and international businesses in the realms of lifestyle, experiential, and of course, cycling markets. And now, as the RBC GranFondo Whistler celebrates its 15th anniversary, the expo promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

Spanning over 60,000 sq. ft. of exhibition space, Velospoke Expo is not just for the hardcore cycling connoisseurs; it's an event that appeals to everyone from the local Vancouverite to the general health enthusiast from around the world. With a diverse range of exhibitors and activities, there's something for everyone to enjoy and explore.

"The VeloSpoke Bike and Lifestyle Expo is a prime opportunity for businesses of any size to introduce themselves to the sizable and renowned cycling community here in Vancouver", said Dom Gilbert, Velospoke Expo Manager at RBC GranFondo. "The demographics of our attendees are the perfect fit for cycling and lifestyle brands that are looking to build their customer base."

Whether you're looking to discover the latest cycling innovations, connect with like-minded individuals, or simply soak in the buzzing atmosphere of cycling culture, Velospoke Expo has it all. Last year’s edition included vendors such as F2C Nutrition, Cadex, Landyachtz, De Rosa, 360 Athletics/Normatec, & many more.

Interested in being a vendor at Velospoke Expo? Booths are available in an assortment of sizes ranging from 10 x 10 ft to 10 x 30 ft.

Learn more: VeloSpoke Bike and Lifestyle Expo, or register a booth space now.

Dom Gilbert
Velospoke Expo
dom@toitevents.com
About

Established following the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010, RBC GranFondo Whistler is an award-winning point-to-point cycling event between Vancouver and Whistler, British Columbia, Canada that takes annually place on the 2nd weekend of September. On average, 5000 cyclists ride each year across different distance categories, both competitive and non-competitive. Through the event, over $300,000 has been donated in support of youth cycling charitable causes since inception (rbcgranfondo.com/whistler).

http://rbcgranfondo.com/whistler

