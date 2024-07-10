Registration now opened for GranFondo Whistler - Riviera Nayarit 2025

About

Established following the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010, RBC GranFondo Whistler is an award-winning point-to-point cycling event between Vancouver and Whistler, British Columbia, Canada that takes annually place on the 2nd weekend of September. On average, 5000 cyclists ride each year across different distance categories, both competitive and non-competitive. Through the event, over $300,000 has been donated in support of youth cycling charitable causes since inception (rbcgranfondo.com/whistler).

http://rbcgranfondo.com/whistler