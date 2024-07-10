Registration now opened for GranFondo Whistler - Riviera Nayarit 2025
An unprecedented road cycling event in Mexico on April 5th.
The region’s natural beauty & warm hospitality make it an ideal location for a world-class cycling event. We look forward to welcoming cyclists from around the world to this spectacular destination.”MEXICO CITY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, MEXICO, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce the first edition in Mexico of the GranFondo Whistler - Riviera Nayarit, which will take place on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit.
— Neil McKinnon, owner and founder
The RBC GranFondo Whistler, held for 15 years in Canada, is one of the most important road cycling events in North America, bringing together more than 5,000 cyclists each year.
For the first time, it comes to Mexico to the spectacular destination of Bahía de Banderas, offering a 100 km road cycling route and expecting thousands of cyclists.
A large participation of national and international athletes is expected, including elite and amateur athletes, with an organization highly focused on the experience and safety of the participants.
This is a positioning project for the State of Nayarit, designed to attract cycling enthusiasts, while establishing Nayarit as a prominent world-class destination for sports tourism.
Nayarit's features in terms of hospitality, infrastructure, connectivity, culture, gastronomy, and history will allow this event to quickly become one of the most important in the region, while promoting a healthy lifestyle.
The route includes destinations such as Punta de Mita, La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, Sayulita, and Bahía de Banderas.
With detailed production, GranFondo Whistler - Riviera Nayarit will offer an attractive holiday destination, while serving as a showcase for brands and exhibitors.
Registration and entry is now open, with early bird entry special prices available for July.
For more information and to register, visit our website: www.rbcgranfondo.com/riviera-nayarit/
Contact: Neil McKinnon
neil@rbcgranfondo.com
+1-604-568-8648 x 300
Partnership opportunities: Fernando del Olmo
ferdelolmo@sabinomx.com
+52-55-2727-6058
