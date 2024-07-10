Registration now opened for GranFondo Whistler - Riviera Nayarit 2025

Riviera Nayarit - a new Gran Fondo

Get the Sun to Sand experience at GranFondo Whistler - Riviera Nayarit

Pool party

The pool party atmosphere will live at the Gran Fondo

Cyclists in Mexico

Epic cycling is just an excuse

An unprecedented road cycling event in Mexico on April 5th.

The region’s natural beauty & warm hospitality make it an ideal location for a world-class cycling event. We look forward to welcoming cyclists from around the world to this spectacular destination.”
— Neil McKinnon, owner and founder
MEXICO CITY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, MEXICO, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce the first edition in Mexico of the GranFondo Whistler - Riviera Nayarit, which will take place on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit.

The RBC GranFondo Whistler, held for 15 years in Canada, is one of the most important road cycling events in North America, bringing together more than 5,000 cyclists each year.

For the first time, it comes to Mexico to the spectacular destination of Bahía de Banderas, offering a 100 km road cycling route and expecting thousands of cyclists.

A large participation of national and international athletes is expected, including elite and amateur athletes, with an organization highly focused on the experience and safety of the participants.

This is a positioning project for the State of Nayarit, designed to attract cycling enthusiasts, while establishing Nayarit as a prominent world-class destination for sports tourism.

Nayarit's features in terms of hospitality, infrastructure, connectivity, culture, gastronomy, and history will allow this event to quickly become one of the most important in the region, while promoting a healthy lifestyle.

The route includes destinations such as Punta de Mita, La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, Sayulita, and Bahía de Banderas.

With detailed production, GranFondo Whistler - Riviera Nayarit will offer an attractive holiday destination, while serving as a showcase for brands and exhibitors.

Registration and entry is now open, with early bird entry special prices available for July.

For more information and to register, visit our website: www.rbcgranfondo.com/riviera-nayarit/

Contact: Neil McKinnon
neil@rbcgranfondo.com
+1-604-568-8648 x 300

Partnership opportunities: Fernando del Olmo
ferdelolmo@sabinomx.com
+52-55-2727-6058

Neil McKinnon
GranFondo Riviera Nayarit
+1 604-568-8648 ext. 300
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
YouTube

You just read:

Registration now opened for GranFondo Whistler - Riviera Nayarit 2025

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Neil McKinnon
GranFondo Riviera Nayarit
+1 604-568-8648 ext. 300
Company/Organization
RBC GranFondo / TOIT Events
4111 Fraser St
Vancouver, V5V 4E9
Canada
+16045688648
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Established following the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010, RBC GranFondo Whistler is an award-winning point-to-point cycling event between Vancouver and Whistler, British Columbia, Canada that takes annually place on the 2nd weekend of September. On average, 5000 cyclists ride each year across different distance categories, both competitive and non-competitive. Through the event, over $300,000 has been donated in support of youth cycling charitable causes since inception (rbcgranfondo.com/whistler).

http://rbcgranfondo.com/whistler

More From This Author
Registration now opened for GranFondo Whistler - Riviera Nayarit 2025
Velospoke Expo Returns to Kick Off RBC GranFondo Whistler Weekend
Invictus Games Foundation sponsors wounded, injured and sick service personnel & veterans in RBC GranFondo Whistler 2023
View All Stories From This Author