Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,422 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,108 in the last 365 days.

FAA Proposes $400,000 Civil Penalty Against Kalitta Air, LLC

Tuesday, July 23, 2024

WASHINGTON–The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposed a $400,000 civil penalty against Kalitta Air, LLC (Kalitta), of Ypsilanti, Michigan, for allegedly flying an aircraft that was not compliant with an FAA-issued Airworthiness Directive (AD).

The agency alleges Kalitta flew a Boeing 777-F aircraft on 44 flights between December 29, 2022, and January 26, 2023, when the Aircraft’s Flight Manual was not updated to comply with the AD.

Kalitta has requested an informal conference in response to the proposed civil penalty.

You just read:

FAA Proposes $400,000 Civil Penalty Against Kalitta Air, LLC

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more