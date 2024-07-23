FAA Proposes $400,000 Civil Penalty Against Kalitta Air, LLC

Tuesday, July 23, 2024

WASHINGTON–The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposed a $400,000 civil penalty against Kalitta Air, LLC (Kalitta), of Ypsilanti, Michigan, for allegedly flying an aircraft that was not compliant with an FAA-issued Airworthiness Directive (AD).

The agency alleges Kalitta flew a Boeing 777-F aircraft on 44 flights between December 29, 2022, and January 26, 2023, when the Aircraft’s Flight Manual was not updated to comply with the AD.

Kalitta has requested an informal conference in response to the proposed civil penalty.