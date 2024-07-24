NIKSUN’s President to Receive NJBIZ’s Forty Under 40 - Rising Star Honor

Nik Pruthi, President & CFO at NIKSUN, Inc.

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2006, the business publication NJBIZ launched the “Forty Under 40” award which recognizes 40 professionals under the age of 40 for their notable successes and demonstrations of strong leadership in the state.

This year, for the first time, NJBIZ is honoring 15 professionals as part of a new award category: Rising Stars. This designation recognizes individuals who show extreme potential to be an industry leader in the next few years.

Nik Pruthi, the President and Chief Financial Officer of NIKSUN, Inc. has been selected as an Honoree of this year's Forty Under 40 Rising Stars. His selection was adjudicated by an independent panel of judges who selected the honorees following an open nomination process.

The honorees were judged not only on their business accomplishments but also on their volunteerism, and education as well. The individuals recognized this year were chosen due to their outstanding contribution own industries – spanning health care, finance, cybersecurity, education and more – as well as to the New Jersey community at large. NJBIZ will recognize Nik Pruthi during a ceremony at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Somerset on September 12, 2024.

“It is an extremely large honor to me to be given this designation by NJBIZ,” stated Nik Pruthi. “While the award may be in my name, I believe it to be a testament to all of team NIKSUN, who is working day in and day out to better protect global infrastructure from the increasing threat of cyber-attacks. We are building something truly special here - something that I believe will completely change the industry and be of great service to the massive amounts of organizations throughout the world which are fighting to defend themselves from such a persistent and prevalent problem. It is our amazing team, and our incredible customers, that pushes me to continue to drive innovation to help all those who strongly need it.”

With businesses across the world reeling under the scourge of cybercrime, one New Jersey company has held a beacon of hope to governments, corporations, and small businesses alike throughout the world – NIKSUN, led its President Nik Pruthi. Indeed, NIKSUN is the primary provider of full packet capture-based cybersecurity for the U.S. Government's network protection program. Its solutions have been placed on the Department of Defense Approved Products List and have received the stringent Common Criteria Certification.

Nik, a recognized thought leader in the industry, is now leading NIKSUN's transformation to a hybrid and cloud environment, effectively bringing the powerful NIKSUN technology to the world. He has spearheaded the creation of a revolutionary new comprehensive cybersecurity and network-to-application management platform that allows small and medium-sized businesses to leverage the same technology that secures the U.S. DoD in their infrastructure.

About NIKSUN, Inc.:

NIKSUN is the recognized worldwide leader in making the Unknown Known. The company develops a highly scalable array of real-time and forensics-based cybersecurity, compliance, availability, network performance management, and application performance management solutions for government and intelligence agencies, service providers, financial services companies, and businesses such as retailers and manufacturers. NIKSUN's award-winning appliances deliver unprecedented flexibility and packet capture power. The company's patented real-time analysis and recording technology is the industry's most comprehensive solution for secure and reliable network infrastructure and services. NIKSUN, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, has sales offices and distributors throughout the US, Europe, the Mid East, and Asia-Pacific.

NIKSUN, NetDetector, NetDetectorLive, NetVCR, NetOmni, Supreme Eagle and other NIKSUN marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NIKSUN, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, including a complete list of NIKSUN marks, visit NIKSUN's website at www.niksun.com.

About NJBIZ:

NJBIZ, the definitive voice of New Jersey business news, is the most mature and distinguished voice in the state. Serving the community since 1987, NJBIZ provides business leaders and executives with the news and information that matters most. We connect and inform businesses through targeted networking and lead-generation opportunities via our recognition events, thought-leadership panel discussions, weekly lists, the annual Book of lists, along with premium online data. NJBIZ is in the business of connecting people and brands with information and each other.

NJBIZ produces a weekly print edition with a readership of more than 19,000, as well as providing 24/7 business news coverage through NJBIZ.com, multiple daily e-newsletters, and social media.

It is owned by BridgeTower Media, the leading provider of business-to-business information, research, and marketing solutions across more than 20 local economies in the U.S.

To read more about NJBIZ click here: www.njbiz.com