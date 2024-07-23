Hidalgo CBP officers apprehend man wanted on two felony warrants for sexual abuse of a child

ANZALDUAS, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry this weekend encountered an elderly man wanted in the Kingsville, Texas area on two outstanding felony warrants for sex-related offenses involving a child.

“Following two apprehensions upriver for similar offenses in the last week, our CBP officers uncovered two outstanding felony warrants against a man for sex offenses involving a child,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “The heinous nature of the alleged crime and the dedication of our frontline officers to bringing such alleged perpetrators to justice underscore and exemplify the importance of CBP’s border security mission.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Saturday, July 20, CBP officers at Anzalduas International Bridge referred passenger Jose Marroquin Pena, 74, a lawful permanent U.S. resident, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of outstanding felony arrest warrants for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child issued by Kleburg County Sheriff’s Office in Kingsville, Texas. CBP officers turned Marroquin Pena over to Kleburg County sheriff’s deputies for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

