Seattle CBP officers seize narcotics from same traveler twice in one week

SEATTLE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport seized illicit drugs from a U.S. citizen twice in one week.

CBP officers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport seized ketamine, codeine and Gamma Hydroxybutyrate from a traveler arriving on a flight from Amsterdam.

The first seizure occurred July 14 when the passenger, a 43-year-old man, was referred by CBP Officers for a secondary inspection. During an inspection of the man’s luggage, CBP Officers found more than 12 pounds of ketamine in both liquid and powdered form, nearly two pounds of codeine, and nearly three ounces of Gamma Hydroxybutyrate (GHB).

The man was arrested and turned over to the Port of Seattle Police Department.

Then shortly after posting bail, the man was again encountered at the airport attempting to board a flight to London. Inside his checked bag, CBP Officers found more than one-half pound of ketamine.

“CBP officers at the Seattle Tacoma International Arrivals Facility work diligently to keep dangerous drugs from the streets of our community. CBP officers also utilize their unique border search authority to prevent persons from taking dangerous drugs out of the United States, thus stopping a threat to other countries,” said Brian Humphrey, Director, Field Operations, Seattle Field Office. “Led by Seattle Area Port Director Rene Ortega, our officers work tirelessly to protect our nation’s air, land and sea borders.”

The man faces charges under Washington state law for possession with the intent to distribute ketamine.