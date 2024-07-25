Zoe Wiseman's Participation at Intersect Aspen 2024: An Anticipated Celebration of Art and Design
Photography is the narrative I use to present the unique qualities of the feminine aesthetic.”ASPEN, CO, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned fine art photographer Zoe Wiseman, known for her unique approach to photography, will be featured at the prestigious Intersect Aspen Art and Design Fair from July 30 to August 3, 2024. Presented by bG Gallery of Santa Monica, CA, Wiseman's exhibit promises to captivate attendees with her artistry that meets profound narrative.
Wiseman uses an array of tools, including Leicas, Rolleiflex, Toy Cameras, Nikon, Fuji, and diverse film and digital mediums, seamlessly blending technical skills with a deep artistic vision. Her work embraces digital and analog realms, utilizing Ilford, Kodak, Fuji, and a treasured stash of Polaroid Positive-Negative film along with digital cameras to create visual storytelling of unparalleled depth.
Intersect Aspen, a leading contemporary and modern art fair, will provide the perfect stage for Wiseman's compelling pieces, offering art enthusiasts and collectors the opportunity to experience her evocative photography firsthand.
Exhibit Details
Artist: Zoe Wiseman
Gallery: bG Gallery, Santa Monica, CA
Dates: July 30 - August 3, 2024
Location: 223 W Hyman Ave, Aspen, CO
Zoe Wiseman's exhibit will showcase a curated selection of her most celebrated works, each a testament to her ability to transform ordinary moments into extraordinary visual poetry. Attendees can look forward to being immersed in a world where every image creates an illusion, revealing layers of meaning and emotion.
"I'm excited to be part of Intersect Aspen and to share my work with a new audience," said Wiseman. "Photography is the narrative I use to present the unique qualities of the feminine aesthetic."
About Zoe Wiseman: Zoe Wiseman's illustrious career in fine art photography spans over two decades, earning her global recognition and acclaim. Represented by Thompson Literary in NYC, her work is cherished by collectors worldwide. In 2024, Wiseman released her first book, "Sunkissed 85," a testament to over 20 years of solarization of Polaroid Type 85 pos/neg film. Her influence extends nationally and internationally, with recent exhibitions in the U.S. curated by bG Gallery and Fabrik Projects, including the LA Art Show, and overseas exhibitions in London and Milan curated by Fabrik Projects. Alongside her artistic endeavors, Wiseman has fostered a vibrant global community of photographers and models for 22 years, gathering annually for joy-filled photographic retreats. Based in Topanga, California, Wiseman draws inspiration from her surroundings, sharing her artistic journey with her husband, Charlie Clouser, a Grammy-nominated artist, former Nine Inch Nails member, and composer for the SAW franchise. Together, they form a creative powerhouse, leaving an indelible mark on art and innovation.
About bG Gallery: bG Gallery is located in the vibrant Bergamot Station Art Center and specializes in bringing together accomplished artists who bridge diverse art ideologies. The gallery is committed to showcasing innovative works that cross the boundaries of expressive-conceptual, insider-outsider, high-low, and figurative-abstract art..
About Intersect Aspen: Intersect Aspen is a premier art fair that brings together a curated selection of modern and contemporary artworks from leading galleries worldwide. The event is known for its exceptional programming and role in fostering connections within the art community.
For more information, press inquiries, or to schedule an interview with Zoe Wiseman, please contact Grayce McCormick at lightfinderpr@gmail.com.
Zoe Wiseman at Aspen Intersect 2024 with BG Gallery