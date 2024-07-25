TTA Connect™ Launches, Transforming L&D Talent Sourcing and Collaboration
TTA Connect offers a seamless and user-friendly experience to complement the TTA team and high-quality talent.
TTA, a certified women-owned business and global leader in learning and development (L&D) talent and training solutions, announces the major release of TTA Connect™. This versatile platform is designed to streamline how organizations and L&D freelancers connect and collaborate with TTA's service teams.
— Maria Melfa, President and CEO of TTA
TTA Connect allows professionals to request highly vetted training talent or find contract opportunities, manage project details, and work seamlessly together. It serves as a gateway, linking companies with TTA’s on-demand L&D experts, forming a powerful alliance that drives innovation and empowers teams by providing access to the expertise and resources needed for training.
Previously exclusive to TTA customers, TTA Connect is now available to anyone seeking top-tier vetted learning and development talent, including instructional designers, soft skills facilitators, technical trainers, coaches, learning strategists, systems implementation consultants, and more.
With TTA Connect, professionals can sign up for free, immediately request training to support and supplement their teams, review and select recommended hand-picked talent, access project information, and collaborate seamlessly with team members—all through one intuitive platform. This next-generation platform enhances the effectiveness of accessing top-tier talent and managing training projects, empowering organizations to achieve their training goals with efficiency and comprehensive project support from TTA.
“Companies are outsourcing training talent as a best practice, even more so in an uncertain economy, and rely on a flexible workforce to drive innovation and get training done," said Maria Melfa, President and CEO at TTA.
“TTA Connect simplifies outsourcing and gives companies an easy way to tap into our trusted community of vetted L&D experts and build on-demand teams tailored to their specific skill sets and budgets. Learning and development staffing has been our core business for over 30 years, and we’re excited to enhance our offerings with advanced technology, bringing companies and L&D talent closer together. The possibilities with TTA Connect are just beginning."
The platform provides a user-friendly experience for on-demand L&D talent requests, training engagement management, and team interactions. It streamlines the entire process from talent acquisition to project management, connecting organizations to expert talent and the TTA team.
Benefits for Companies Using TTA Connect:
• Personalized Talent Requests: Easily request talent with specific skills and experience tailored to your unique training needs
• Detailed Candidate Profiles: Access comprehensive profiles and portfolios of hand-selected candidates
• Streamlined Talent Selection: Effortlessly request interviews, shortlist, and select the right talent
• Organized Project Management: Track project details and schedules in a well-organized place
• Effective Collaboration: Work together seamlessly with team members and share project information
• Integrated Communication: Collaborate and communicate with invited co-workers, talent, and the TTA team
• Secure Transactions: Review invoices and make payments securely
Benefits for Professional L&D Contractors Using TTA Connect:
• Robust Talent Profiles: Create profiles highlighting roles, skills, work experience, pay rates, work preferences, portfolio samples, and testimonials
• Freelancing Opportunities: Browse freelancing opportunities from a variety of companies, from startups to Fortune 500, and schedule job notifications that align with your interests
• Effortless Job Submission: Easily submit job interest and proactively receive job matches based on your skills and availability
• Comprehensive Project Management: Manage all your training projects from anywhere in one place
• Payment Tracking: Easily view and keep track of all payments
• Dedicated Support: Communicate and receive comprehensive support from a dedicated talent management team
“Based on invaluable feedback from our customers and talent, we are excited to release our newly enhanced platform, TTA Connect,” said Michael Aguirre, Vice President of Information Technology at TTA. “These updates demonstrate our dedication to utilizing technology to deliver exceptional tools and services, empowering both companies and contract professionals to achieve their goals with unparalleled efficiency and support.”
About TTA
As a women-owned certified business, TTA is the leading provider of expert learning and development talent and solutions. We specialize in supporting organizations ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, with their transformational training initiatives. These initiatives cover a range of areas, such as leadership and professional development, as well as technology implementation training, spanning across all aspects of people and organizational development.
Our network of thousands of top-tier L&D professionals combines passion, extensive experience, and fresh perspectives to help organizations achieve their learning goals on time and within budget. Our clients’ trust and support have helped us achieve over 80 industry awards, including being named a Training Industry Top 20 Learning Services company for over 13 years. For more information about TTA, visit TheTrainingAssociates.com.
Courtney Maloney
TTA (The Training Associates)
+1 508-439-5330
