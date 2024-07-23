Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,441 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,120 in the last 365 days.

S.C. Clarifies Its Holdings in Dillon v. Legg and Progeny

The California Supreme Court yesterday elaborated upon its 1968 decision in Dillon v. Legg in which it held that a person who witnesses a personal injury to a close relative has a cause of action for negligent infliction of emotional distress, declaring in a 7-0 opinion that the identity of the alleged tortfeasor and the role that person played in creating the harm need not be known at the time of the mishap.

You just read:

S.C. Clarifies Its Holdings in Dillon v. Legg and Progeny

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more