S.C. Clarifies Its Holdings in Dillon v. Legg and Progeny

The California Supreme Court yesterday elaborated upon its 1968 decision in Dillon v. Legg in which it held that a person who witnesses a personal injury to a close relative has a cause of action for negligent infliction of emotional distress, declaring in a 7-0 opinion that the identity of the alleged tortfeasor and the role that person played in creating the harm need not be known at the time of the mishap.
