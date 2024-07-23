For Immediate Release: July 23, 2024

Do Not Use, Buy or Sell Diamond Shruumz Microdose Mushroom Products

FDA and CDC investigating dozens of serious illnesses. None in Vermont.

WATERBURY, VT — The Vermont Department of Health, in coordination with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is advising people not to consume any “Diamond Shruumz” brand products.

The FDA and CDC are investigating two deaths and more than 70 cases of illness associated with eating Diamond Shruumz-brand mushroom-based “microdose” or hallucinogenic products – including chocolates, gummies and cones. There are currently no confirmed reports of illness or death in Vermont.

Despite a nationwide recall in June, the FDA reports that some products may still be available for sale online, at smoke/vape shops, gas stations and convenience stores, and at retailers that sell hemp-derived products such as cannabidiol (CBD) or delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-8 THC).

As of July 23, 2024, a total of 74 illnesses, including 38 hospitalizations, have been reported from 28 states. Two deaths, possibly associated with use of a Diamond Shruumz product are under investigation.

Actions to Take

Do not buy or eat any Diamond Shruumz brand products. Destroy or discard the products. Contact the company for a refund.

If you consume a Diamond Shruumz product – or any mushroom-containing, “microdose” or hallucinogenic product — and become ill, seek medical attention or call the Northern New England Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222.

Call 911 if you experience serious symptoms like seizures, changes in mental status, or trouble breathing.

Always store edibles and other products that contain mushrooms, THC, or CBD safely away from children and pets. Children may mistake some edibles for candy.

Retailers should not sell or distribute any flavor of recalled Diamond Shruumz-brand products. Hold the product in a secure location and contact the recalling company to initiate the return and refund.

Consumers are also encouraged to report illnesses related to these products to FDA MedWatch. If you have seen recalled Diamond Shruumz-brand products for sale, you can report this information to the FDA.

Symptoms of Illness

People who have reported illnesses after consuming Diamond Shruumz and similar products, have reported some or all of the following symptoms:

Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain

Fast or slow heart rate

High or low blood pressure

Coughing

Choking

Excessive sweating or secretions

Flushed skin

Trouble breathing

Hallucinations

Uncontrolled movements

Seizures

Loss of consciousness

Coma

These products may contain a number of unidentified substances, including muscimol, a compound found in Amanita muscaria mushrooms.

For more information visit:

