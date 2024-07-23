TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Special Event

On Tuesday, July 23, 2024, motorists should take into consideration the following street closures and parking restrictions associated with a special event:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. through Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.:

Macomb Street from Massachusetts Avenue to 39th Street, NW

39th Street from Macomb Street to the middle of the 3400 block of 39th Street, NW

The following streets will be posted closed to vehicle traffic from Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 12:01 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. During this time, residents needing to access the closed area will be allowed to pass through: