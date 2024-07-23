UPDATE* TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Dignitary Visit

From Sunday, July 21, 2024, through Saturday, July 27, 2024, motorists should take into consideration the following street closures and parking restrictions associated with a dignitary visit:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Sunday, July 21, 2024, at 6:00 a.m. through Saturday, July 27, 2024, at 3:00 p.m.:

Virginia Avenue from Rock Creek Parkway to New Hampshire Avenue, NW

Jamal Khashoggi Way from Virginia Avenue to F Street, NW

F Street from Rock Creek Parkway to 25 th Street, NW

27 th Street from Virginia Avenue to K Street, NW

2600 block of I Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at 10:00 p.m. through Friday, July 26, 2024, at 6:00 a.m.:

Rock Creek Parkway from Virginia Avenue, NW to South Potomac River Freeway

Virginia Avenue, NW from Rock Creek Parkway to New Hampshire Avenue, NW (eastbound lanes)

Jamal Khashoggi Way, NW (southbound lanes), from Virginia Avenue, NW to F Street, NW

F Street, NW from Rock Creek Parkway to Jamal Khashoggi Way, NW

27 th Street from Virginia Avenue, NW to K Street, NW

The ramp to 27th Street from northbound Potomac River Freeway

All traffic traveling south on Rock Creek Parkway will be diverted east on I Street from Virginia Avenue, NW to Potomac River Freeway. Westbound traffic on Virginia Avenue, NW will be able to turn north on Rock Creek Parkway. All traffic from Ohio Drive, SW will be diverted north on Potomac River Freeway.

Motorists should note, during the morning rush hour commute, Rock Creek Parkway only allows for southbound traffic. Any traffic traveling westbound on Virginia Avenue, during the morning rush hour, will be diverted to eastbound on I Street toward Potomac River Freeway.

Businesses and residences around the Watergate Hotel will still be accessible at the following access points:

Access Type Location Commercial Motor Vehicle and Watergate Hotel Guest/Residence Jamal Khashoggi Way and 25th Street, NW Watergate Hotel Guest/Residence 27th Street and Virginia Avenue, NW

Access Type Location Watergate Hotel Guest/Residence 27th Street and Virginia Avenue, NW Watergate Hotel Guest/Residence 25th Street and Jamal Khashoggi Way, NW Watergate Hotel Guest/Residence 25th Street and F Street, NW

The following restrictions will impact the area of the United States Capitol:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 5:00 a.m. through 6 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue between 7 th Street and 3 rd Street, NW

Constitution Avenue between 15 th Street and 3 rd Street, NW

Independence Avenue between 14 th Street and 3 rd Street, SW

Maryland Avenue between Independence Avenue and 3 rd Street, SW

3 rd Street between Constitution Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

7 th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Jefferson Drive, NW between 3 rd Street and 7 th Street

Madison Drive, NW between 3rd Street and 7th Street

The following street will be closed to vehicle traffic on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 5:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue between Constitution Avenue and 3 rd Street, NW

First Street, NE, between East Capitol Street and Constitution Avenue, NW.

The United States Capitol Police will be closing the following roadways:

The following roads will be closed from 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, through the Prime Minister’s visit:

Pennsylvania Avenue between First Street, NW, and 3rd Street, NW

Maryland Avenue between First Street, SW, and 3rd Street, SW

First Street between Constitution Avenue, NW, and Independence Avenue, SW

The following roads will be closed from 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, through the Prime Minister’s visit:

First Street between Constitution Avenue, NE, and Independence Avenue, SE

East Capitol Street between First Street and 2nd Street

The following roads will be closed from 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, through the Prime Minister’s visit:

Constitution Avenue between 3rd Street, NW and 2nd Street, NE

First Street between Constitution Avenue, NW and Louisiana Avenue, NW

First Street between the Rayburn House Office Building Garage entrance and Independence Avenue, SW

Maryland Avenue between First Street, NE and Constitution Avenue, NE

New Jersey Avenue between C Street, NW and Constitution Avenue, NW

Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue, SW and 2nd Street, SE, will be closed from 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, through the Prime Minisiters Visit.

Tour Buses Rerouting

All tour buses will be rerouted to Union Station from Monday, July 22, at 6:00 p.m. to Thursday, July 25, at 6:00 a.m.

Due to First Amendment activity, the public should plan for intermittent street closures and traffic delays in the area of the United States Capitol and the downtown corridor.

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

