Faster and More Secure In-Car Payments for Fueling Through New P97 Networks and Sheeva.AI Partnership
Drivers can now pay for fueling using their vehicle’s infotainment screen at thousands of gas stations across the U.S.
We’ve been watching Sheeva.AI’s progress in the connected car marketplace for a few years now. [We] are excited to deliver another innovative solution to our customer base.”TYSONS CORNER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheeva.AI, a leading provider of in-vehicle payments and services, and P97 Networks (“P97”), which enables secure cloud-based mobile commerce and digital marketing solutions for the fuel marketing and convenience retail industries, today announced they will work together to bring the SheevaConnect™ premium in-car payment experience to P97’s fueling partners.
This expansion of fueling payments follows Sheeva.AI’s announcement earlier this spring that drivers of the Citroën C3 Aircross SUV can purchase fuel at thousands of gas stations throughout India, allowing payment, pump activation, digital receipts and rewards points accrual all from inside the car.
“We’re already in-market enabling and taking payment for fueling transactions inside cars,” said Evgeny Klochikhin, Founder and CEO of Sheeva.AI. “Now the push is to allow drivers to pay and fuel seamlessly at every gas station across the United States and partnering with P97 is critical to achieve this goal.”
Klochikhin added that when he founded Sheeva.AI, he envisioned a simple way to pay for and activate car-related transactions – from fueling and electric vehicle charging, to parking and tolling, to curbside pickup and car washes – from inside the vehicle with a single touch on the car infotainment screen.
“We’ve now proven this can work for fueling in India,” he said. “Now we’re ready to bring it to the rest of the world with our automotive partners and P97 Networks’ vast customer base.”
For P97 Networks, the partnership adds to their mobile commerce platform that allows oil companies and c-store chains to attract and retain retail fueling customers in an increasingly omnichannel marketing universe.
“We’ve been working with the Sheeva.AI team following the demand of our fueling and retail partners to enable in-vehicle activation and payments,” said Paul Cwalina, Senior Vice President of Sales at P97 Networks.
“We’ve been watching Sheeva.AI’s progress in the connected car marketplace for a few years now and are pleased to be integrated with them. We’ve delivered multiple production proof-of-concepts and are excited to deliver another innovative solution to our customer base.”
Since their production launch earlier this year, Sheeva.AI has been preparing for trials with other automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and tier 1 suppliers globally in the second half of 2024.
The company has already mapped more than 3 million service points – including fuel pumps, EV chargers, and parking spaces – around the world.
About P97 Networks, LLC
P97 Networks provides secure cloud-based mobile commerce and digital marketing solutions for the convenience retail and fuels marketing industries. P97’s commerce solutions enhance the ability of convenience store operators, marketers, and oil companies to attract and retain customers by providing technology that securely connects millions of individual mobile phones and connected cars with identity and geolocation-based software technology to create unique connected-consumer experiences. More information at www.p97.com.
About Sheeva.AI
Sheeva.AI’s in-car payments and commerce solution introduces vehicle location-based services to monetize the driver experience. Using a patented precise geolocation technology, drivers seamlessly pay for and receive services such as fueling, EV charging, parking, curbside pickup and drive-through via their car’s IVI screen.
Their SheevaConnect™ product suite includes the patented SheevaLocate™, an embedded software that enables highly accurate vehicle location to within two meters; SheevaFence™, which enables proprietary geofencing/mapping of point-of-sale and service localization (e.g. down to an individual fuel dispenser, EV charging spot, or parking space); SheevaPay™, a cloud-based contactless payment platform; and SheevaServ™, a cloud-based platform to activate nearby services, e.g. a fuel pump, EV charging station, or parking session.
Founded in 2016, it is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA, with key offices in Detroit, MI, New Delhi (India), Dresden (Germany) and strategic partner in Nagoya (Japan).
More information is available at www.sheeva.ai, and you can check out our demo videos at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU6zPzmJkAI&t=6s
