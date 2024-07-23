Layflat.com on display at HP Graphics Experience Center
Layflat.com AG announced the LF 2000 All-in-Max automatic book block system is now on display in the HP Graphics Experience Center in Alpharetta, Ga.
Our innovative in-line finishing solutions, paired with the new HP Indigo 18K Digital Press, convey that layflat books can be used for applications beyond coffee table books and photo books.”MEGGEN, SWITZERLAND, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Layflat.com AG, the world leader in photobook production equipment, is excited to announce the LF 2000 All-in-Max automatic book block system is now on display in the HP Graphics Experience Center in Alpharetta, Ga.
The announcement comes fresh off Layflat.com’s successful exhibition of the LF 2000 All-in-Max shown in line with the new HP Indigo 18K Digital Press at the HP booth at drupa 2024.
“Our innovative in-line finishing solutions, paired with the new HP Indigo 18K Digital Press, convey the message that layflat books can be used for applications beyond coffee table books and photo books,” says Djawad Khorosh, CEO, Layflat.com. “As a featured partner in the HP Graphics Experience Center – one of only three worldwide – we look forward to continuing to educate and inspire the book market.”
The LF 2000 All-In Max inline unit opens a completely new market for commercial softcover layflat books for the commercial market. These applications can include high-end brochures, children’s books, yearbooks, and more.
The LF 2000 All-In Max is a high-speed, fully automatic book block system that produces layflat book blocks from single sheets. It can make promotional books not only by gluing paper back-to-back but also by inserting cardboard between sheets. LF 2000 All-In Max is a high-speed all-in-one station, creasing, folding, and inline automatic book press.
Layflat.com remains committed to showcasing its offerings wherever is convenient for customers. In addition to the presence at major print trade shows and at the HP Graphics Experience Center, Layflat.com also has five training centers:
• Los Angeles, USA: Empowering local distributors with cutting-edge knowledge and training sessions tailored for North and South America.
• Zagreb, Croatia: Serving Europe and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) regions with tailored educational programs.
• Rajkot, India: Catering to the Indian subcontinent, fostering expertise in the region.
• Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: Catering to Southeast Asia, fostering expertise in the heart of the region.
• Guangzhou, China: Supporting Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ) regions with specialized training initiatives.
