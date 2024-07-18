Layflat.com breaking new markets for layflat photo books
Layflat.com’s LF 2000 All-In Max inline soft cover glue unit opens up a completely new market for commercial softcover layflat books for the commercial market.
Drupa 2024 was truly a showcase of our latest innovations. .. Layflat books can be used for a wide variety of applications beyond coffee table books and photo books.”MEGGEN, SWITZERLAND, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Layflat.com AG, the world leader in photobook production equipment, is fresh from displaying numerous innovations at drupa 2024.
“Drupa 2024 was truly a showcase of our latest innovations,” says Djawad Khorosh, CEO, Layflat.com. “The message we wanted to convey was that layflat books can be used for a wide variety of applications beyond coffee table books and photo books.”
At the show, Layflat.com partnered with PichiAvo, the internationally renowned Spanish duo from Valencia, to produce thousands of softcover bound layflat books on 130 gsm paper. Ranked among the top 10 urban artists in the world, PichiAvo showcased their stunning artistry with the HP Indigo 18K Digital Press.
“We were thrilled to partner with PichiAvo to bring their visuals to life in print, including a special preview edition of their new art book, ‘Our Odyssey,’” said Khorosh. “The artists and visitors loved the product, making the event a massive hit!
Layflat.com’s newest release, the LF 2000 All-In Max inline soft cover glue unit, opens up a completely new market for commercial softcover layflat books for the commercial market. These applications can include high-end brochures, children’s books, yearbooks, and more.
The LF 2000 All-In Max is a high speed fully automatic book block system that produces layflat book blocks from single sheets. It can make promotional books not only by gluing paper back-to-back but also by inserting cardboard between sheets. LF 2000 All-In Max is a high-speed all-in-one station, creasing, folding, and inline automatic book press.
Among the featured equipment was the TP 450 VS multi-functional slit and strip binding machine, which is used to give photo books made of special media a completely layflat opening with V-Shape Technology.
This machine solves problems that typically occur when laminating photo books that have unique surfaces such as texture paper, metallic paper, luster paper, etc., which is that laminating such unique media reduces its charm and richness.
About Layflat.com
Headquartered in Switzerland, Layflat.com has developed an alliance of companies from around the world offering reliable regional manufacturing, sales, and customer support. The company manufactures all systems to meet stringent EU requirements.
