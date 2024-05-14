Layflat.com showcasing binding innovations for HP Indigo 18K at Drupa
Layflat.com AG will feature the industry-leading LF 2000 Max at Drupa 2024, May 28-June 7, in Düsseldorf.
At Drupa 2024, Layflat.com will show the LF 2000 All-in near line to the Indigo 18K Digital Press.”MEGGEN, SWITZERLAND, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Layflat.com AG, the world leader in high-volume photobook production equipment, will feature the industry-leading LF 2000 Max at Drupa 2024, May 28-June 7, in Düsseldorf. As the preferred photobook finishing partner for HP, the Layflat.com exhibition will showcase how this solution is ideal for printers offering softcover books.
“At Drupa 2024, Layflat.com will be showing the LF 2000 All-in near line to the Indigo 18K Digital Press,” says Djawad Khorosh, CEO, of Layflat.com. “This combination offers a stress-free for commercial printers to offer softcover layflat books with maximum efficiency. And the LF 2000 All-in Max is integrated into the HP PrintOS print production system for enhanced productivity.”
Layflat.com will also showcase its worldwide support capability, with competency centers in Europe, Asia, and North America providing training and technical support.
The LF 2000 All-In Max is a high-speed fully automatic book block system that produces lay flat book blocks from single sheets. It can make promotional books not only by gluing paper back-to-back but also by inserting cardboard between sheets. LF 2000 All-In Max is a high-speed all-in-one station, creasing, folding, and inline automatic book press.
Layflat will also feature the TP 450 VS multi-functional slit and strip binding machine, which is used to give photo books made of special media a completely layflat opening with V-Shape Technology. This machine solves problems that typically occur when laminating photo books that have unique surfaces such as texture paper, metallic paper, luster paper, etc., which is that laminating such unique media reduces its charm and richness.
About Layflat.com
Headquartered in Switzerland, Layflat.com has developed an alliance of companies from around the world offering reliable regional manufacturing, sales and customer support. The company manufactures all systems to meet stringent EU requirements.
