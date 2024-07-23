Submit Release
23 July 2024

Turkmen-Pakistani political consultations and a meeting of the Co-Chairs of the joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation took place

On July 23, 2024, a meeting was held between the Chairman of the Turkmen-Pakistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic cooperation, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Chairman of the Pakistan-Turkmen Joint Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic cooperation, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

During the negotiations, an exchange of views took place on issues of expanding trade and economic partnership between Turkmenistan and Pakistan. A separate topic was the discussion of the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) transnational gas pipeline project, as well as the laying of power lines and fiber-optic communications along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) route.

On the same day, political consultations took place between Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan at the level of foreign ministers.

During the consultations, a wide range of topical issues of bilateral cooperation in various fields was touched upon. The importance of joint efforts in combating global challenges and threats, including terrorism and cybercrime, was emphasized. It was also stated that Turkmenistan and Pakistan interact constructively within the framework of international and regional structures, in particular, the countries mutually support the initiatives and proposals put forward by the two states.

Ways to increase the volume of trade and economic partnership, improve the legal framework, and implement promising joint projects in the fields of energy and transport were considered. The meeting participants noted the priority nature of the humanitarian partnership in such areas as culture and education.

