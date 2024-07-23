The #1 Song On The World’s Leading Platform For Indie Artists Belongs To Brisbane, Australia’s Aria Cook
EINPresswire.com/ -- aBreak Music, music’s most influential, global indie artist discovery platform announces that Aria Cook’s ‘Vampire’ is the new #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic.com.
Aria Cook is an exciting, emerging vocal, keyboard, and songwriting talent, best known for her work in the Brisbane based band, Vegas Rayz, as well as her developing solo catalogue. Currently, Aria is in her second year of the Bachelor of Music program at the Queensland Conservatorium with plans to complete a Masters in Music Therapy on her way to becoming a registered Music Therapist. Her #1 song, ‘Vampire,’ is a beautifully sombre track, born from the collaborative efforts of Aria and good friend, Leon Stark. It paints a vivid picture of a toxic relationship - yet despite its darkness, it ultimately offers a glimmer of hope in its denouement; that we all have the power to break free from emotional suffering.
Already having extensive live gig experience, playing various major festivals and elite venues, the future is bright as Aria is fastly becoming a stand out in the vibrant Brisbane music scene.
“Having my song chart at #1 on the aBreak58 has me feeling incredibly proud and excited - like my hard work has been validated,” says Aria Cook. “It’s wonderful knowing that ‘Vampire’ resonates with people from all walks of life…I’m going to use this to inspire my future endeavors.”
Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the leading radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.
“Aria Cook exemplifies the incredible talent coming from Australia,” said Bruce Tyler, Founder/CEO of aBreak Music. Jay Stevens, myself, and our entire music team have marveled at how ‘Vampire’ has grown into one of the most popular songs we’ve played - which is a true testament to Aria’s creative skills of combining great melody with her amazing, instantly recognizable vocals. What a talent!”
About aBreak Music: aBreak Music is a US based international, multi genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s Founder/CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become essential tools for indie artists looking to get discovered, and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at http://abreakmusic.com/
Bruce Tyler
Aria Cook is an exciting, emerging vocal, keyboard, and songwriting talent, best known for her work in the Brisbane based band, Vegas Rayz, as well as her developing solo catalogue. Currently, Aria is in her second year of the Bachelor of Music program at the Queensland Conservatorium with plans to complete a Masters in Music Therapy on her way to becoming a registered Music Therapist. Her #1 song, ‘Vampire,’ is a beautifully sombre track, born from the collaborative efforts of Aria and good friend, Leon Stark. It paints a vivid picture of a toxic relationship - yet despite its darkness, it ultimately offers a glimmer of hope in its denouement; that we all have the power to break free from emotional suffering.
Already having extensive live gig experience, playing various major festivals and elite venues, the future is bright as Aria is fastly becoming a stand out in the vibrant Brisbane music scene.
“Having my song chart at #1 on the aBreak58 has me feeling incredibly proud and excited - like my hard work has been validated,” says Aria Cook. “It’s wonderful knowing that ‘Vampire’ resonates with people from all walks of life…I’m going to use this to inspire my future endeavors.”
Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the leading radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.
“Aria Cook exemplifies the incredible talent coming from Australia,” said Bruce Tyler, Founder/CEO of aBreak Music. Jay Stevens, myself, and our entire music team have marveled at how ‘Vampire’ has grown into one of the most popular songs we’ve played - which is a true testament to Aria’s creative skills of combining great melody with her amazing, instantly recognizable vocals. What a talent!”
About aBreak Music: aBreak Music is a US based international, multi genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s Founder/CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become essential tools for indie artists looking to get discovered, and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at http://abreakmusic.com/
Bruce Tyler
aBreak Music
+1 347-216-0335
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok