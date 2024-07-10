From The South East Of England, Alex Lane Lands The #1 Song On Music’s Leading Platform For Indie Artists
EINPresswire.com/ -- aBreak Music, music’s most influential indie artist discovery platform, announces that Alex Lane’s ‘Map It Out’ is the new #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic.com.
Hailing from Kent, England, Alex Lane picked up a guitar for the first time when he was nine, and taught himself to play, with aspirations to write his own music. Years later, after having studied acting and entering the musical theatre world, he gained enough confidence to sing and perform his songs in public after doing so privately for most of his life. “I’ve been writing songs forever, but when I wrote ‘Map It Out,’ I just had a feeling about it,” said Alex.
“People would sing it back to me at gigs and it was always requested - which never happened to me before!” The song was recorded, mixed and mastered by Sean Kenny at Ten21 Studios in Maidstone, Kent. “Sean and I work together really well. I remember him saying deep into the recording process of ‘Map It Out,’ ‘the Americans will love this!’”
“I am honestly so happy to have the #1 song on the aBreak58!” said Alex. “I feel like an imposter right now - it hasn’t quite sunk in! Just when I was developing songwriting insecurities, that my songs just aren’t good enough, this happens. It’s given me an unreal happiness and it’s something I’ll never forget.”
Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the leading radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.
“This is one of my favorite songs of the year so far,” said Bruce Tyler, Founder/CEO of aBreak Music. “While some call it a great summer song, others in parts of the world where winter has arrived love it all the same. Jay Stevens, myself and our entire music team, can’t wait to hear what this talented and exciting singer-songwriter will be bringing in the near future.”
About aBreak Music:
aBreak Music is a US based international, multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s Founder/CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become essential tools for indie artists looking to get discovered, and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at http://abreakmusic.com/
Bruce Tyler
Hailing from Kent, England, Alex Lane picked up a guitar for the first time when he was nine, and taught himself to play, with aspirations to write his own music. Years later, after having studied acting and entering the musical theatre world, he gained enough confidence to sing and perform his songs in public after doing so privately for most of his life. “I’ve been writing songs forever, but when I wrote ‘Map It Out,’ I just had a feeling about it,” said Alex.
“People would sing it back to me at gigs and it was always requested - which never happened to me before!” The song was recorded, mixed and mastered by Sean Kenny at Ten21 Studios in Maidstone, Kent. “Sean and I work together really well. I remember him saying deep into the recording process of ‘Map It Out,’ ‘the Americans will love this!’”
“I am honestly so happy to have the #1 song on the aBreak58!” said Alex. “I feel like an imposter right now - it hasn’t quite sunk in! Just when I was developing songwriting insecurities, that my songs just aren’t good enough, this happens. It’s given me an unreal happiness and it’s something I’ll never forget.”
Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the leading radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.
“This is one of my favorite songs of the year so far,” said Bruce Tyler, Founder/CEO of aBreak Music. “While some call it a great summer song, others in parts of the world where winter has arrived love it all the same. Jay Stevens, myself and our entire music team, can’t wait to hear what this talented and exciting singer-songwriter will be bringing in the near future.”
About aBreak Music:
aBreak Music is a US based international, multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s Founder/CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become essential tools for indie artists looking to get discovered, and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at http://abreakmusic.com/
Bruce Tyler
aBreak Music
+1 347-216-0335
brucetyler@abreakmusic.com
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok