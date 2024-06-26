Archangell From Mufulira, Zambia, Has The Newest #1 Song On Music’s Leading Platform For Indie Artists
EINPresswire.com/ -- aBreak Music, music’s most influential global indie artist discovery platform, announces that Archangell’s ‘I Don’t’, featuring Stacey, is the new #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic.com.
Known for his heartfelt lyrics and catchy melodies, Archangell has hit a major milestone with his single ‘I Don’t’, featuring Stacey, making it to the top of the aBreak58. Produced with Definition BeatZ and Naomi’s Mastermind, the track highlights Archangell’s unique sound and emotional depth, while also exploring themes of love and self-discovery. “Having Stacey as the featured artist was an honor,” says Archangell. “I’m so proud of what she and I achieved…what a talent she is.” ”Archangell & Definition BeatZ made it easy for me to very authentically record on ‘I Don’t’,” said Stacey.
“Having ‘I Don’t’ at #1 on the aBreak58 is incredibly humbling,” says Archangell. ”It means the world to me to know that my music is connecting with so many people. This is a huge motivator to keep pushing boundaries and creating music that speaks to the soul.”
Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the leading radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.
“Fans from around the world have been pulling for this song for months,” said Bruce Tyler, Founder/CEO of aBreak Music. “When the team played ‘I Don’t’ for us back in March, Jay Stevens and I immediately knew it had the potential to do really well on the aBreak58. The fact that this collaboration with Stacey now sits at #1 speaks to Archangell’s impressive overall creative talent.”
About aBreak Music:
aBreak Music is a US based international, multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s Founder/CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become essential tools for indie artists looking to get discovered, and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at http://abreakmusic.com/
Bruce Tyler
