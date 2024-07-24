Dog Acts “Years Younger” after Treatment with VetStem Cell Therapy for an Injured Knee and Hip Arthritis

Biscuit

Biscuit, a Cattle Dog mix, experienced an improved quality of life after treatment with VetStem Cell Therapy for an injured knee and hip arthritis.

Within a week of getting stem cell injections she was running up stairs and acting years younger.” — Biscuit's Owner

POWAY, CA, U.S., July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biscuit is an Australian Cattle Dog mix who, according to her owner, was struggling with both back legs. She was diagnosed with a cruciate ligament tear in her right knee and arthritis in both hips. Her veterinarian, Dr. Kim Carlson, recommended surgery to stabilize the knee along with VetStem Cell Therapy.

Dr. Carlson is a board-certified surgeon and practice owner at Lenity Vet Specialists and Emergency Care. She has been utilizing VetStem Cell Therapy since 2007 and has provided this service to over 300 patients. Stem cells have the ability to down regulate inflammation and pain, expedite healing, and regenerate damaged tissue.

To begin the VetStem process, Dr. Carlson collected a sample of fat tissue from Biscuit’s abdomen while she was anesthetized for her knee surgery. The fat was shipped to the VetStem laboratory where technicians processed the fat to extract and concentrate the stem and regenerative cells contained therein. Four doses of Biscuit’s stem cells were prepared and shipped to Dr. Carlson for injection. Approximately 48 hours after the initial fat collection procedure, Biscuit received an injection of her own stem cells into her surgically repaired knee, both arthritic hips, as well as an intravenous injection. Biscuit’s extra cells were cryopreserved for potential future use.

Since her initial stem cell treatment, Biscuit has received follow-up injections from her stem cell bank once per year to help keep her arthritis symptoms under control. After a recent treatment, Biscuit’s owner noted that the treatment outcome was “quite remarkable.” She stated, “Within a week of getting stem cell injections she was running up stairs and acting years younger. Wish I could get these for my elbow!”

Osteoarthritis is one of the most common diseases in dogs and pain associated with osteoarthritis can greatly reduce a dog’s quality of life. According to surveys answered by owners and veterinarians, greater than 80% of dogs showed an improved quality of life after receiving VetStem Cell Therapy for osteoarthritis. Additionally, a peer-reviewed study of dogs with chronic osteoarthritis of the hip found that treatment with stem cells reduced pain and lameness.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 15+ years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

