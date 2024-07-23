THE ENCLAVE AT RYE REHABILITATION AND NURSING CENTER'S ESTEEMED ADMINISTRATOR RECEIVES THE DISTINGUISHED ELI PICK AWARD
WESTCHESTER , NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award was presented to Jacob Barber, the renowned administrator at The Enclave at Rye Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, in recognition of his outstanding commitment and leadership to the center.
In honor of Skilled Nursing Administrators and their respective centers that succeeded in the long-term care and subacute industries, the late Eli Pick, a respected ACHCA leader, established the Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award, using data-driven criteria to objectively determine high-performance.
The Enclave at Rye Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is Westchester’s premier location for short term rehabilitation and long term nursing, providing unprecedented levels of genuine care and customer service for the community’s Rehabilitation and Nursing needs, in a soothing, tranquil and state-of-the-art environment.
As one of the honorable beneficiaries of this outstanding award, Jacob Barber of The Enclave at Rye, shared, “This award is meant for everyone here at The Enclave; this is really for everyone to be celebrated.” Barber continued, “The care that we provide at The Enclave is a multidisciplinary effort, and I am so proud to stand beside all team members of The Enclave in receiving this award.”
Barber continues to credit his amazing team for much of the advancement and improvement he sees every day, from renovations to clinical care. "The Enclave is a five-star establishment, and it is really satisfying to realize that this is our norm and standard. It is something we are all grateful for every day to see the results of our hard work.”
The Enclave at Rye is a proud member of the CareRite Centers network, comprised of skilled nursing and subacute rehabilitation centers that serve communities across New York, New Jersey, Tennessee and Florida. The network's overarching goal is to “foster and provide unprecedented levels of genuine care and customer service for our communities' Rehabilitation and Nursing needs, in a soothing, tranquil, and state-of-the-art environment," with a strong focus on guest experience and customer service.
The Enclave at Rye Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, along with its sister communities in the New York region, are deeply committed to providing excellent patient and resident care as a part of the CareRite Centers Network.
Once more, congratulations to Jacob Barber and, as he stated humbly, his staff at The Enclave on being recognized by the American College of HealthCare Administrators with the Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award.
Ashley Romano
