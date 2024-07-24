Renowned Luxury Matchmaker Joins Bethenny Frankel To Kickoff Her New Podcast Series On Modern Dating
Barbie Adler of Selective Search Recently Appeared On The Inaugural Episode Of The Popular “Just B Dating” Series
Ladies...it's not about waiting to be chosen. Lose the amateur dating advice and get the real goods from high-end matchmaker Barbie Adler of Selective Search.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matchmaking Expert Barbie Adler recently joined with podcaster, entrepreneur, and author Bethenny Frankel to help officially launch Bethenny’s new “Just B Dating” podcast series. In this wide-ranging conversation, the pair discussed everything from how to successfully navigate the modern dating world to Bethenny’s own recent experience re-entering the dating world.
Coming off of recent episodes of the Just B Podcast that dealt with Bethenny’s experiences of grief and divorce, the Just B Dating series is intended to explore all of the different aspects of modern dating, from money and commitment to dating apps and matchmaking. Being a highly sought-after luxury matchmaker, Barbie was chosen to help kick off the series’ ongoing exploration of how people–especially women over 40–can find lasting love in the current dating landscape.
“Bethenny is an excellent podcast host with a raw, honest perspective that I think people really benefit from hearing,” says Adler, the Founder and President of Selective Search, a premier luxury matchmaking firm with the largest candidate network (250,000+ singles) and the highest success rate (87%) in the industry. “I think that this new series is a truly unique opportunity to dive deeply into all of the complexities and opportunities of the modern dating scene. I feel honored to have helped her kick it off and cannot wait to see how the series develops.”
Frankel thought that the conversation would be an excellent one to help set the tone for the series. When the episode was announced, she said "Ladies...it's not about waiting to be chosen. Lose the amateur dating advice and get the real goods from high-end matchmaker Barbie Adler of Selective Search.”
A former executive search professional, Adler is known for employing Fortune 500 executive recruitment techniques to create the company’s patented Meet Your Future process, which has earned it an 87% success rate. The Meet Your Future process is designed to guide singles through every step of their matchmaking journey, beginning with an in-depth intake interview to get to know their values, goals, and relationship history, and exploring over 225 key personal, professional, and social indicators desired in a partner to help focus the search. A dedicated team of matchmakers then screens every potential candidate, only presenting “must-meet” individuals with high compatibility. After the first date, both parties independently consult their matchmaker to go over the events of the date, share their impressions, and plan for the future.
Bethenny Frankel is an author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist known for her appearances on a number of prominent reality television shows, including The Real Housewives of New York. She is also the founder of lifestyle brand Skinnygirl and B Strong, a disaster relief initiative. Her long-running Podcast, Just B, features her conversations with luminaries across a wide variety of industries, discussing everything from love and grief to entrepreneurship and health.
The podcast episode, entitled “Just B Dating: VIP Matchmaker Barbie Adler,” was released on Wednesday, July 14, 2024, and is available on all major streaming platforms, as well as on Bethenny’s website.
About Selective Search
Selective Search is a premier luxury matchmaking firm with the largest candidate pool (over 250,000 singles) and the highest success rate (87%) in the industry. Selective Search combines a personalized interview process with a review of over 225 key indicators to ensure that users find the right match from day one. Boasting an accomplished team of expert matchmakers, the firm offers private, personalized, efficient services to help singles succeed in love.
