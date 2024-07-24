WBE Canada Announces 2024 National Conference & Expo
Celebrating its 15th Anniversary of Supporting Women-Owned Businesses through Supplier DiversityTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WBE Canada is thrilled to announce its 15th National Conference & Expo scheduled to take place on November 13 - 14, 2024, at the Delta Hotels Toronto Airport & Conference Centre.
With an expected attendance of 400+ attendees, this event will bring together a diverse and influential gathering of women entrepreneurs, business leaders, innovators, and champions of supplier diversity from across Canada and beyond. This year’s conference aims to celebrate 15 years of inspiring diversity and inclusion in supply chains and the remarkable impact of Canadian women entrepreneurs, corporations & government while fostering a collaborative environment for learning, networking, and empowerment.
During the two-day event, attendees can look forward to an energy-filled agenda, including inspiring keynotes, motivating panel discussions, cutting-edge training and breakout sessions featuring topics on business growth, supplier diversity, entrepreneurship, business strategy and sustainability. Networking opportunities include our signature Breakfast with Brands®, Sourcing Roundtables, welcome receptions, this year’s expanded Expo and much much more! And of course, our 2024 Excellence Awards!
"The 15th National Conference & Expo is a crucial event for women entrepreneurs and business leaders to connect, learn, and inspire one another,” said Charli Law Jury, Interim CEO of WBE Canada. "In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, the need to harness the power of innovation and collaboration is more critical than ever. We are excited to welcome exceptional speakers and delegates who are leading the charge in driving positive change through diversity and inclusion in supply chains around the world."
In addition to the insightful sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to expand their network and build strong business connections, forge new relationships and strategic alliances. The conference will also feature the WBE Expo with more than 40 exhibitors spotlighting products and services from women-owned businesses and offering a platform for attendees to explore new partnerships.
This year’s conference culminates with the 2024 Excellence Awards recognizing the accomplishments of women business enterprises (WBEs), corporate and government initiatives, change-makers and leaders in supplier diversity. Nominations for 2024 Excellence Awards are being accepted until August 16th.
Conference Registration is now open including Expo Exhibitor booths tickets. For further details about the conference agenda and to purchase your tickets go to https://wbeconference.ca.
About WBE Canada
Women Business Enterprises Canada Council (WBE Canada) is a Canadian non-profit organization connecting Canadian women-owned businesses to corporate and government supply chains. With over 670 Certified WBEs in its database, WBE Canada is the largest certifying council in Canada committed to providing women-owned businesses with the resources and opportunities they need to compete and succeed in supply chains.
For more information about WBE Canada: wbecanada.ca
For more information about certification: wbecanada.ca/certification
About WBE Canada National Conference
WBE Canada National Conference creates networking, training and promotional opportunities for Canadian women-owned businesses, buyers and leaders from large corporate and government organizations.
Whether you are a current member, a certified women-owned business, a partner to WBE Canada or an organization seeking to demonstrate your diversity commitment or expand your reach in new markets, this event is for you!
