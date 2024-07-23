The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) is excited to announce the upcoming DCS Day of Service on July 23, 2024. This special day is dedicated to giving back to local communities through acts of selfless service.

On this day, DCS employees across Georgia will participate in various service activities, demonstrating their commitment to supporting and uplifting the communities they serve. From donations that will support local food and clothing pantries to contributions for animal shelters, DCS employees are addressing the unique needs of their local communities and celebrating the spirit of service.

Reflecting on DCS’ day of service, Shari Chambers, Director of Special Projects, states, "Selfless service is one of our core values. It is only fitting that we use this day to not only highlight our great work through reflection but also in action through direct impact in our communities."

DCS is incredibly proud of its employees for their active involvement and generosity. Through their participation on this day, they embody the spirit of community engagement and show genuine concern for those in need.





The Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

As an integral part of the criminal justice system, we protect and serve the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.





For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Brian Tukes

Deputy Director of External Affairs

[email protected]

(470) 217-6539

Andrew Houser

Public Information Officer

[email protected]

(404) 276-4425



