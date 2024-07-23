DCS assists U.S. Marshals in recovering missing kids; reduces the number of missing children in care

Phoenix, AZ (July 23, 2024)

The Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) recently partnered with the U.S. Marshals Service in an operation that safely recovered 49 missing Arizona children.

The operation, conducted over several weeks, involved extensive coordination and resource sharing among DCS, the U.S. Marshals Service, and law enforcement agencies. During the operation, the U.S. Marshals Service recovered 33 missing or endangered children and safely located an addition 16 children. Of the 49 missing children, 12 were DCS wards.

The recovered children, who were previously reported missing, are now safely in the care of their parents and guardians. Efforts are underway to ensure they receive necessary support and services.

“The safety and well-being of Arizona’s children is our paramount concern,” said DCS Chief Executive Officer David Lujan. “This successful operation underscores the vital role of cooperation between state and federal agencies in ensuring our most vulnerable populations are protected.”

Overall, the U.S. Marshal’s operation resulted in the recovery or safe location of 200 children nationwide, many of whom were endangered runaways or abducted by noncustodial persons.

Significant reduction in missing children in DCS care

DCS has experienced a nearly 30 percent reduction in the number of children in care with a Missing, Abducted, Runaway (MAR) status over the past 12 months.

This improvement is due in part to the Department’s Office of Child Welfare Investigations (OCWI); a group of 130 DCS staff who focus on investigating felony child abuse and neglect.

OCWI's primary mission is to conduct joint investigations with law enforcement agencies in suspected felony child abuse and neglect cases. By working closely with law enforcement, OCWI has been able to enhance investigative processes, improve response times, and ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable children across the state. In addition, OCWI can leverage their established relationships with law enforcement agencies to assist in locating missing children.

"Our team's tireless efforts and commitment to protecting Arizona's children are reflected in these promising results," said Edwin Wangler, OCWI Chief. "The significant reduction in MAR status cases is a testament to our collaborative approach with law enforcement and other community partners."

DCS remains committed to its mission of protecting children and strengthening families. The agency will continue to build on the success of the past year by enhancing its investigative capabilities, fostering partnerships with law enforcement, and implementing innovative strategies to safeguard the well-being of Arizona's children.

For more information about DCS, visit dcs.az.gov.