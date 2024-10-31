Local credit union and nonprofit donate over 400 bikes to children in foster care

PHOENIX, AZ (October 31, 2024)

Desert Financial Credit Union achieved a milestone of giving back, as nearly 1,200 volunteers from the organization came together last week to assemble bicycles for children in the care of the Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS). These volunteers know that these bikes can bring some hope and joy during a time of year that can be difficult for foster children.

Desert Financial purchased over 400 bicycles for the Foster Alliance, who is partnering with DCS as part of their Giving Tree program. The bikes will be distributed to children statewide, just in time for the holidays.

The donation was the largest the Foster Alliance has ever received and will have a lasting impact on the lives of hundreds of children in foster care.

Each bike is accompanied by a helmet, a bike lock, and a personalized greeting card. These donations were also provided by Desert Financial.

"We are grateful to Desert Financial Credit Union and the Foster Alliance for this incredible donation and for the hundreds of volunteers who put their time and energy into making this possible," said Rayetta Sanchez, DCS Community Liaison. "These bicycles represent more than just a means of transportation; they symbolize freedom, independence, and the joy of being a child. This generous act will make a significant difference in the lives of so many kids this holiday season."