ceτi AI Welcomes James Haft from PALcapital as Strategic Advisor
ceτi AI is thrilled to announce the addition of James Haft from PALcapital to our team as a Strategic Advisor.
We are excited to have James join our advisory team. His extensive background in both capital markets and decentralized technologies will help us strategically navigate and thrive in decentralized AI.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CETI AI is thrilled to announce the addition of James Haft from PALcapital to our team as a Strategic Advisor. James brings a wealth of experience at the intersection of capital markets and decentralized AI.
— Dennis Jarvis, CEO at ceτi AI
James will be advising CETI AI on asset acquisition and integrating compute resources into the burgeoning decentralized economy. With deep expertise in protocol development and decentralized economic structures, his insights will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings.
“We are excited to have James Haft join our advisory team,” said Dennis Jarvis, CEO at CETI AI. “His extensive background in both capital markets and decentralized technologies will help us strategically navigate and thrive in the evolving landscape of decentralized AI.”
James Haft has been a serial entrepreneur focused exclusively on digital decentralized businesses and protocols since 1996. Through his company, PALcapital, he has been a proponent of the benefits of Distributed Ledger Technologies and open-source software for over 15 years. James co-founded CryptoMondays and DLTx, the first publicly listed Web3 company, and was the founding Chairman of ClimateCoin. James and Michael Casey, formerly chairman of the Consensus event and chief content officer at CoinDesk, have founded The Decentralized AI Society, a leadership group in the industry, which CETI intends to join and support.
“AI is going to be the operating system for humanity” - James Haft, co-founder DAIS (Decentralized AI Society)
About CETI AI
CETI AI is a leader in providing high-performance, decentralized AI compute resources, aimed at democratizing access to advanced AI technologies and driving innovation across industries.
