AFC Urgent Care Raleigh Midtown Expands to Offer Primary Care, Welcomes New Provider

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AFC Urgent Care Raleigh Midtown is proud to announce the addition of primary care services to its comprehensive healthcare offerings. With the expertise of board-certified family medicine physician, Dr. Elena Morgan, the clinic can now provide patients with a convenient and accessible option for their ongoing healthcare needs.

Research indicates that many individuals are neglecting essential primary care due to extended wait times, limited provider availability, and scheduling inconveniences. AFC Urgent Care Raleigh Midtown is committed to addressing these challenges by offering extended hours, including evenings and weekends, as well as walk-in appointments. Our goal is to make preventive care a seamless part of our patients’ lives, eliminating the need to miss work or disrupt daily routines.

“We are excited to offer primary care services that prioritize patient convenience and well-being,” said Brenda Bates, center administrator. “By providing comprehensive, accessible and convenient care under one roof, we aim to improve overall health outcomes for our community.”

Dr. Morgan, who studied family medicine at Emory University in Atlanta, is committed to helping patients reach their health goals. This dedication to empowering patients aligns perfectly with AFC Urgent Care Raleigh Midtown’s commitment to making primary care accessible and convenient.

AFC Urgent Care Raleigh Midtown offers a wide range of primary care services, including physicals, lab tests, vaccinations, and management of chronic conditions. The clinic is also equipped with on-site labs, EKGs, and X-rays for added convenience. New patients are always welcome. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit afcurgentcare.com/raleigh-midtown or call (919) 899-4000.

About AFC Urgent Care Raleigh Midtown

AFC Urgent Care Raleigh Midtown is a leading provider of urgent, telehealth and primary care services in the Raleigh area. The clinic offers a variety of medical services for patients of all ages, including treatment for minor injuries, illnesses, and vaccinations. With the addition of primary care services, AFC Urgent Care Raleigh Midtown is now able to provide comprehensive healthcare solutions to the community.

