The Kingston Trio, Legendary Folk Music Group, to Perform at the Iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles August 17-18, 2024

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The legendary group The Kingston Trio is set to perform at the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, on August 17th and 18th, 2024, with concerts starting at 7 PM PST. This event, titled "A FOLK MUSIC CELEBRATION," will also feature performances by The Limeliters, The Hot Licks playing the music of Dan Hicks, and Cynthia Sayer & Joyride.

“We are thrilled to perform at the iconic Greek Theatre. It's an honor to play at such a legendary venue, and we can't wait to see our fans and share an unforgettable night of music with them. See you soon, Los Angeles!" exclaimed The Kingston Trio.

The Kingston Trio, an American folk and pop music group, emerged from San Francisco's North Beach club scene in 1957. With their unique sound and rich tradition of American folk music, the Trio quickly rose to fame during the late 1950s and early 1960s, influencing the musical tastes of a generation. Their unprecedented record sales and worldwide fame cemented their status as one of the most influential groups in music history. Today, the Kingston Trio inspires and entertains audiences with their timeless music and captivating performances.

MIKE MARVIN:

As the trio's leader, Mike is involved in everything from booking the trio to managing the business. After years of touring as a folk singer with group member Tim Gorelangton, Mike branched into movies, pioneering the editing of ski films, including the seminal 1972 90-minute ski movie “Earth Rider.” This was the birth of extreme skiing in America. Mike is also an author, artist, and architectural designer. He splits his time between Los Angeles and the southern Oregon coast while fulfilling his role as the Chief Executive Officer of The Kingston Trio. Mike plays a Martin D-28 guitar and Deering Plectrum Banjo; his voice is described as a "Bandero Tequila."

TIM GORELANGTON:

Born in Hawaii, Tim's musical journey started with woodwinds in high school, leading to his service in US Army Headquarters bands in San Francisco and Stuttgart, Germany. A seasoned singer/songwriter, he wrote “Colorado Sun,” which climbed to number 11 in the western US. Tim’s heroes include Pete Seeger, John Stewart, and Tom Paxton. As the Trio’s Chief Musical Director and arranger, Tim ensures the group’s music remains true to its original intentions. He plays the Martin J40 6 String, Vega Pete Seeger Longneck Banjo, and the Guild F512 12 String.

BUDDY WOODWARD:

Buddy is an Americana music veteran whose folk credentials are rooted in his parents' musical heritage. Buddy is an award-winning songwriter, singer, and multi-instrumentalist with over 40 years of experience as a touring and recording professional. He has performed with luminaries such as Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle, and Hayes Carll. Buddy was a founding member of The Ghost Rockets and The Dixie Bee-Liners, achieving national and international acclaim. As a proud member of Actor’s Equity, Buddy has appeared in television and stage productions and is excited to join The Kingston Trio.



