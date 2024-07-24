Internet Testing Systems Celebrates 27 Years of Secure, Reliable Online Test Delivery
The future is bright for ITS and the assessment community, and we look forward to many more years of growth and achievement.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internet Testing Systems (ITS) is proud to celebrate its 27th anniversary, marking nearly three decades of innovation, growth, and dedication to advancing the online testing industry. Since its inception, ITS has been committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative solutions that empower organizations worldwide. This milestone is a testament to our enduring partnerships, dedicated employees, and cutting-edge technology.
— Pat Ward
At ITS, partnerships are at the heart of what we do. With a steadfast partner-first mindset, we invest in understanding and prioritizing what our partners care about. This dedication has led to long-term relationships characterized by mutual success and trust. We believe that when our partners succeed, we succeed.
Our success would not be possible without our incredible team. Over the years, ITS has grown to over 200 employees, spanning five countries across the globe. Our diverse and talented workforce is the backbone of our company, and we are proud to have been recognized as a Top Workplace for ten consecutive years. This accolade is a testament to our commitment to creating a supportive and empowering work environment. Our employees are not just part of our team; they are the heart of our organization.
As we celebrate this milestone, we are excited about the future of ITS and the testing industry. We are at the forefront of AI-enhanced solutions, continuously exploring what's next in technology. Our secure and reliable solutions are designed to meet the evolving needs of our partners and the industry, ensuring the highest standards of integrity and innovation. We remain dedicated to our mission of advancing technology and services to deliver outstanding solutions for online testing programs.
"We have had a lot of success and fun in the last 27 years", said Pat Ward, President and CEO of ITS. "I'm very proud of what the team has accomplished and grateful for the wonderful partnerships that have fueled our growth. The future is bright for ITS and the assessment community, and we look forward to many more years of growth and achievement."
