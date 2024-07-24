Preferred Utilities Offers Submersible Fuel Pump for Healthcare Power Generation in Extreme Weather
Healthcare operations must ensure that their emergency generator systems remain operational, even in extreme flooding.”DANBURY, CT, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Hurricane Beryl swept through Texas, it highlighted the vulnerability of healthcare facilities to extreme weather events.
Jason Ryan, executive vice president of CenterPoint Energy, said that the company’s infrastructure is “a little ways away” from being able to withstand storms like Beryl (source AP NEWS). This makes it critical for healthcare facilities to have highly resilient secondary power sources.
Power outages caused by the storm left over 2 million without electricity, posing severe challenges for 17 hospitals and dozens of additional healthcare centers due to flooding followed by intense heat. Emergency evacuations, temporary medical setups, and the strain on healthcare resources emphasize the need for a resilient infrastructure capable of withstanding such crises.
“Healthcare operations must ensure that their emergency generator systems remain operational, even in extreme flooding,” said David Bohn, President & CEO of Preferred Utilities Manufacturing Corporation. The patented Preferred Submersible Pumpset design plays a pivotal role with this necessity, providing a reliable solution to prevent power outages and support emergency generator systems.
Preferred's Submersible Pumpset is designed to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply. Here’s how it works:
● 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝-𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧: These pumps are designed to be installed below grade level, making them ideal for locations where pumps cannot be placed above normal flood levels due to code or suction lift constraints.
● 𝐃𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲: Capable of withstanding complete submersion in up to 75 feet of water, these pumps continue to operate uninterrupted during floods. This durability ensures that emergency generators can function without interruption.
● 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: The pumps come equipped with discriminating type leak sensors installed inside their enclosures, enhancing safety and reliability.
● 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠: Each pump and motor assembly is installed within a submersible enclosure and pressure tested to a minimum of 40 psi for 15 minutes, ensuring robust performance.
● 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲: With many years of experience producing waterproof designs, Preferred's submersible pumps are tested for heat buildup and can run unsubmerged continuously for 45 minutes, ensuring they meet the highest standards of performance.
As we face increasing instances of extreme weather events, the need for resilient infrastructure in healthcare and other mission critical applications becomes more apparent. Preferred's Submersible Pumpset represents a significant advancement for ensuring that healthcare facilities can continue to provide essential services, even in the face of natural disasters, especially in areas where there is increased risk of flooding or flood causing events.
About Preferred Utilities Manufacturing
Founded in 1920, Preferred Utilities Manufacturing Corporation is an engineering-based manufacturer of fuel oil handling systems, boiler instrumentation and controllers, high-quality burners, nuclear power plant outage-reduction tools, and related parts for commercial, institutional, and industrial facilities. Preferred applies continuous research and development to existing products, helping them to lead the industry with new and innovative power plant solutions. Their manufacturing, engineering, and administrative headquarters is in Danbury, Connecticut, with regional sales and service offices throughout the United States.
