Preferred Utilities Receives UL Listing to Fire Biodiesel for API Burner and UL Listing/CSA Cert for Comet Burner

Achieving UL and CSA certifications on these burner platforms is a direct reflection of the technical depth and dedication of our engineering and manufacturing teams.” — David Bohn, President and CEO of Preferred Utilities

DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Preferred Utilities Manufacturing Corporation has received UL certification for its Advanced Performance Inject-Aire (API) Low NOx Burner and both UL and CSA certification for its Comet Burner . They are notable achievements in the company’s burner development. The certifications confirm that both burner models meet established safety and performance standards for commercial and institutional heating applications.The API burner is now UL listed to burn 100% biodiesel. Other new features approved by UL include high energy direct spark ignition, and fuel oil pilot ignition. The API can fire traditional fuel oil, natural gas, LPG, renewable diesel, and biodiesel blends ranging from B5 to B100. It is designed for use in commercial and institutional facilities. The API offers customers the opportunity to use biodiesel as a sustainable fuel solution in jurisdictions with mandates requiring UL-listed equipment.Additionally, Preferred Utilities' Comet burner is now listed by both UL and CSA. The Comet burner is designed for smaller gas-fired commercial and light industrial boiler applications (under 300hp). It is certified with all available controls options including the standard FlexFit and BurnerMate Universal. The Comet Burner is an economical solution that can be supplied as part of a complete combustion system.“Achieving UL and CSA certifications on these burner platforms is a direct reflection of the technical depth and dedication of our engineering and manufacturing teams,” said David Bohn, President and CEO of Preferred Utilities. “Their work ensures that our equipment meets rigorous safety standards while addressing the complex fuel requirements of today’s boiler systems.”With these certifications, Preferred continues to push the boundaries of fuel flexibility, efficiency, and sustainability in industrial and commercial boiler applications.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐔𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠Founded in 1920, Preferred Utilities Manufacturing Corporation is an engineering-based manufacturer of fuel oil handling systems, boiler instrumentation and controllers, high-quality burners, nuclear power plant outage-reduction tools, and related parts for commercial, institutional, and industrial facilities. Preferred applies continuous research and development to existing products, helping them to lead the industry with new and innovative power plant solutions. Their manufacturing, engineering, and administrative headquarters is in Danbury, Connecticut, with regional sales and service offices throughout the United States. Learn more about Preferred Utilities here: https://www.preferred-mfg.com/

