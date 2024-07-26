Armen Living is excited to announce Randy Graboski as their new Key Account Executive
Leading Industry expert, Randy Graboski, joined the Armen Living's sales team on July 1st and will meet customers and new buyers during the summer show season.
Armen Living’s National Sales Manager, Reb Nicholson remarks on Randy's appointment: "Having known and worked with Randy for over 50 years, he brings an extensive array of knowledge and esteemed relationships to Armen Living, embodying personal values that resonate with our company's core principles." Nicholson, who is also responsible for hiring, training, and supervising Armen Living’s independent furniture reps, added the surge in interest and sales from key accounts and the Top 100 retailers over the past year necessitates expansion of their sales team to accommodate their growing needs.
With over 50 years of management experience in furniture retail and wholesale, Randy began his career in sales at Levitz Furniture, eventually becoming Regional VP of the Northeast. His journey continued in sales management roles at Stoneville Furniture, The Powell Company and most recently, as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Chintaly Furniture for almost two decades. He will be reporting to Reb Nicholson, National Sales Manager at Armen Living.
Randy Graboski, Key Account Executive at Armen Living, says of his appointment, "I am very excited and honored to be joining the Armen Living team. What first drew me to this company were its core values, especially family, teamwork, and trust. I’m looking forward to working with everyone and building an even stronger Armen Living sales team."
Armen Living, renowned for their stand out original designs and for delivering exceptional and dependable service, has seen four decades of success within the home furnishings industry. Kevin Kevonian, owner, President, and CEO, is excited about how their brand is primed for expansive sales growth in 2024 and commented about Randy becoming their new Key Account Executive. “We are thrilled to welcome Randy to our team and to have his sales expertise and knowledge of the home furnishings industry support our Key Accounts and to grow our sales.”
During the summer season Armen Living will debut 100’s of new introductions with a focus on new barstools, casual dining, living, bedroom, office and outdoor collections, that offer a wide range of design styles and in a variety of sizes for any budget. Market buyers and Armen Living customers are invited to experience their new collections and to meet Randy alongside other sales reps at the upcoming Las Vegas Market, (July 28-Aug 1, 2024) in World Market Center, Bldg A, Floor 7, Space B762 (495 S. Grand Central Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV, 89106).
Market attendees are also encouraged to stop by and to join in the fun during Armen Living “This is Living - Summer Serenade'' event on Monday, July 29 from 11 am to 1 pm in B762. Event hospitality will help attendees to ‘beat the desert heat’ while indulging in specialty cocktails and mimosas, delicious brunch style bites, and a make your own ice cream sundae bar. Guests are encouraged to RSVP to attend and will also be automatically entered to win Armen Living's Vegas Summer Giveaway for a chance to Win (1) of their new King Indoor/ Outdoor Lounge Chair. (**Giveaway is limited to buyers located in the United States and shipping will be provided for free to (1) lucky winner. Limit (1) entry per buyer and the giveaway drawing will be held on Aug 03, 2024 and the winner will be contacted by email.**)
Rounding out the summer show season Armen Living will be a first time exhibitor at the upcoming Ace Hardware Fall Convention 2024, at McCormick Center in Chicago on Aug 8-11, 2024 and will return to the annual Causal Market on September 16-18, 2024 (AmericasMart, Bldg 1, Floor 6, Space A-2, 240 Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30303). For buyers looking for special end of season savings ahead of the summer shows, Armen Living has unbeatable Closeout Deals - with an Extra 25% off for a limited time - with no minimums!
Armen Living has trade showrooms in Atlanta, GA, in Las Vegas, NV and in High Point, NC that are open by appointments outside of markets to meet with trade buyers, who want to preview their indoor and outdoor collections. National Sales Manager, Nicholson, shared that their sales team offers new and existing buyers customized group tours and individual buyer appointments. For more info and to book an appointment contact Reb Nicholson, by email.
About Armen Living:
As a style pioneer in design, Armen Living celebrates bold individuality, vibrant youthfulness, sensual refinement, and exceptional craftsmanship, all at economically sensible prices. "Our designs are a testament to self-expression and echo a contemporary chic lifestyle."
With over 40 years of history, Armen Living stands as the quintessential modern-day furniture designer and manufacturer, offering a comprehensive range of indoor and outdoor furnishings for every room, including bars, dining areas, living spaces, offices, bedrooms, and outdoor living areas. Catering to the trade, our clientele includes retailers, designers, stagers, and hospitality providers worldwide. Our collection is a modern, fashion-forward ensemble, augmented by sophisticated urban-retro aesthetics, with a distribution center strategically situated in Southern California.
Supporting the hospitality industries their company is able to extend its full custom capabilities to effectively and efficiently meet all of its contract clients' needs. Their brand stands as a premier resource in the country, boasting over 500 SKUs in their barstool collection alone. They offer an extensive variety of styles, sizes, materials, colors, and finishes, featuring unique designs exclusive to their brand. Their outdoor furniture collection combines elements such as eucalyptus, powder-coated aluminum, and high-quality marine decorative roping, seamlessly extending the contemporary indoor lifestyle to outdoor spaces. For more information, visit www.armenliving.com.
