RealReports Announces Next Major Partnership with San Francisco Association of REALTORS®

The AI proptech powerhouse expands to San Francisco offering member agents a competitive edge in a shifting market

Our partnership will provide SFAR Realtors with the opportunity to take advantage of RealReport’s AI-driven insights to enhance buyer and listing presentations, mitigate risk, and generate leads.” — Walt Baczkowski (CEO, SFAR)

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports™, the AI property report combining comprehensive real estate data with a powerful AI copilot, just announced its latest partnership with the San Francisco Association of REALTORS®. The Bay Area-based Association’s 5,000+ members will have access to the category leader’s property intelligence tool to prove value to clients and grow their business.

RealReports supplies extensive property data from over 40 top providers for every home in the U.S., all in one place. Aiden, the AI copilot powering RealReports, analyzes the thousands of data points in each report, answering questions and saving agents hours on property research.

“We’re committed to providing our members access to the latest, best-in-class tools and technology,” said Walt Baczkowski, CEO of SFAR. “This partnership will provide all SFAR Realtors with the opportunity to take advantage of RealReport’s robust property data and AI-driven insights to enhance buyer and listing presentations, streamline research, mitigate risk, and generate leads.”

“San Francisco is the world’s innovation epicenter which makes our partnership with SFAR especially exciting,” said James Rogers, co-founder and COO of RealReports. “While AI won’t replace real estate agents, those who use it are already outcompeting those who don’t. More than anywhere else, tech-forward Bay Area agents at SFAR are perfectly positioned to leverage RealReports’ power.”

RealReports functions as a supercharged “Carfax for homes” for real estate agents seeking to uncover everything about a property beyond MLS data, such as permits, climate risk, rental potential, flood insurance, crime statistics, liens, zoning details, valuation, and more. Agents can also add complex property documents to RealReports, which Aiden will scan and summarize, saving agents hours, while mitigating risk and preventing lawsuits.

RealReports’ has gained significant traction throughout 2024 amidst a rapidly evolving real estate landscape. “The industry is at a crossroads. Inventory is low, rates remain high, and lawsuits abound,” explains Zach Gorman, co-founder and COO of RealReports. “Agents need new ways to stand out and RealReports is perfectly timed to meet the moment and help them succeed.”

About RealReports™

RealReports is the AI-powered property report combining comprehensive data from over 40 top providers with Aiden, an AI copilot that answers any question about a property, analyzes documents, and generates leads. In today's competitive market, RealReports empowers agents to stand out, prove value to clients, and grow their business.

About SFAR

The San Francisco Association of REALTORS® (SFAR) is a professional organization dedicated to supporting and advancing the interests of real estate professionals in the San Francisco area. With a commitment to providing cutting-edge resources, education, and advocacy, SFAR empowers its 5,000+ members to excel in a dynamic and competitive market. Through innovative tools, comprehensive training programs, and a robust network, SFAR fosters a thriving community of real estate professionals who uphold the highest standards of service and expertise in the industry.

