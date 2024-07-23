Leading Interior Designer Offers Course In Manifesting Abundance

Nancy Swanton, CEO of Abundant Home Design and creator of “The Guide to Living in Abundance.”

Nancy Swanton Inspires Personal Growth Through Home Decorating

The missing piece to manifesting is your home!” — Nancy Swanton, CEO, Abundant Home Design

BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Los Angeles interior designer Nancy Swanton, founder of Abundant Home Design and Bend resident, is transforming lives with a groundbreaking new program that blends the power of the Law of Attraction with the science of interior design.

Launched earlier this year, Swanton’s digital Guide to Living in Abundance course reveals the hidden connection between home decorating, layout, and design and one’s ability to manifest the life of their dreams. “Your environment could be working against you, blocking all of your desires from reaching you,” explains Swanton, CEO of Abundant Home Design.

The genesis for her course began in 2007 when she carved out a niche for herself as “The Design Doctor.” Swanton says she’s not about pretty pictures or current trends but rather empowering others to become master manifestors by harnessing the science of design, blended with the power of the Law of Attraction.

“If you’re looking to renovate your kitchen, I can refer you to many wonderful designers, but if you want to RENOVATE YOUR LIFE, I’m the designer for you!”

An interior designer in Los Angeles for over 20 years, Swanton created the Living in Abundance course after proving the scientific connection between cluttered environments and stalled manifestations.”I started incorporating my LOA (law of attraction) practice into my design work and designing with deliberate intention. Witnessing how small environmental changes made considerable shifts in personal growth was stunning. It was like my own kind of Feng Shui, but much easier!”

Now, Swanton has packaged her process into an affordable, simple, yet powerful program to support clients worldwide in manifesting a life beyond their wildest dreams. Downloadable for $144 at www.abundanthomedesign.com, the self-guided, step-by-step course consists of eight life-changing keys to unlock The Vortex (one’s alignment with Source energy) and transform one’s home into a powerful magnet for manifesting. The course includes:

24 Comprehensive Video & PDF Lessons

Professional Interior Design Tips & Techniques, Including Using Artwork, Accessories, and Plants to Attract Abundance

Color Wheel, Sensory Chart, Aromatherapy Wheel, and Other Resources

Manifestation Meditations & Methods

Tips to Silence Negativity and Tune Into Your Personal Guidance System (PGS)

Access to an Active Online Community

Participants are raving about the results of Swanton’s program. “The Guide to Living in Abundance taught me how to tune out negative thinking and helped me remodel my bedroom into a beautiful love nest. Within a year of completing this course, I had met and married my soulmate”, says client Tara. Client Debbie says, “After using The Guide, checks started appearing in my mailbox! I ended up moving into a much more desirable living situation and even scored my dream job. Everything just fell into place.”

The bold, the dreamers, the doers, and the believers who view the Universe not as a place of scarcity but as an abundant playground where anything is possible can download “The Guide to Living in Abundance” here.

# # #

More About Nancy Swanton

As a luxury Interior Designer and Master Manifestor for over 20 years, Nancy has applied her proven methods across various sectors, from single-family homes to the hospitality industry and various commercial projects in Los Angeles. She loves and values working on smaller projects as well. With her groundbreaking approach to manifestation, she stands at the forefront of the personal growth industry.

Nancy is the founder and CEO of Abundant Home Design, the leading manifestation and interior design platform that empowers people to co-create their best lives and manifest MORE. Nancy is available for media interviews, podcasts, speaking engagements, etc.