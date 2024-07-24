Submit Release
Denver to Host Launch Event for Groundbreaking Graphic Novel, EPILECTRA

Denver Author, Sue Seserman, Rewrites Superhero & Turns Disability into Superability

Epilectra is a Modern Superhero who Transforms her Disability Into a Superabilitiy and Turns Positivity into Possibilities!”
— Sue Seserman, Creator and Author of Epilectra

DENVER, CO, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
WHAT: Epilectra Book 1, the first in the graphic novel series about a team of modern superheroes with disabilities they transform into superabilities to rehabilitate adversaries and make the world a better place, is available now at www.epilectra.com/buynow and Amazon.com. To celebrate its release, Epilectra Creator & Author, Sue Seserman, is hosting a Superhero Celebration for media, influencers, fans, friends, and families.

Event highlights include:
Readings from Epilectra Book 1 by Creator & Author, Sue Seserman
Photo opportunities with life-size Epilectra and Team SEEZ, her superhero team
Autographed giant Epilectra sticker giveaways
Epilectra Book 1 – Discounts and signings
Opportunity for Q&A with Seserman
Pizza and non-alcoholic drinks

WHEN: Thursday, August 8, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: The Access Gallery, 909 Santa Fe Drive, Denver CO (Access Gallery is a nonprofit that gives the disabled community access to the creative, educational and economic benefits of the arts)

MORE INFORMATION:
General information, https://www.epilectra.com/-
For a download or hard copy of Epilectra Book 1 or an interview with Epilectra Creator & Author, Sue Seserman, email maya@shubucreative.com.

