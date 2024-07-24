Denver to Host Launch Event for Groundbreaking Graphic Novel, EPILECTRA
Denver Author, Sue Seserman, Rewrites Superhero & Turns Disability into Superability
WHAT: Epilectra Book 1, the first in the graphic novel series about a team of modern superheroes with disabilities they transform into superabilities to rehabilitate adversaries and make the world a better place, is available now at www.epilectra.com/buynow and Amazon.com. To celebrate its release, Epilectra Creator & Author, Sue Seserman, is hosting a Superhero Celebration for media, influencers, fans, friends, and families.
Event highlights include:
Readings from Epilectra Book 1 by Creator & Author, Sue Seserman
Photo opportunities with life-size Epilectra and Team SEEZ, her superhero team
Autographed giant Epilectra sticker giveaways
Epilectra Book 1 – Discounts and signings
Opportunity for Q&A with Seserman
Pizza and non-alcoholic drinks
WHEN: Thursday, August 8, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WHERE: The Access Gallery, 909 Santa Fe Drive, Denver CO (Access Gallery is a nonprofit that gives the disabled community access to the creative, educational and economic benefits of the arts)
MORE INFORMATION:
General information, https://www.epilectra.com/-
For a download or hard copy of Epilectra Book 1 or an interview with Epilectra Creator & Author, Sue Seserman, email maya@shubucreative.com.
