Acclaim Energy Names Alejandro Mata as Social Media Specialist
We are confident Alejandro Mata will play a pivotal role in advancing our business strategy, reaffirming our dedication to innovation and excellence in client communication,”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaim Energy, a premier energy consulting firm in America, proudly announces the appointment of Alejandro Valentín Mata Ruíz as its new Social Media Specialist. With over twelve years of expertise in digital marketing, Mata Ruíz brings a wealth of experience in pioneering campaigns and digital strategies.
Alejandro Mata earned his Bachelor's degree in Information Sciences and Communication from the University of Monterrey (UDEM) and holds a Master's degree in Digital Journalism from the University of Guadalajara (UDG). His career highlights include pivotal roles at Ruhrpumpen, Meal Box Industrial Dining, and the University of Monterrey, where he excelled in integrating digital platforms and crafting transmedia strategies.
His portfolio boasts impactful contributions across diverse sectors such as education, oil and gas, political marketing, and non-governmental organizations, earning recognition in key industry publications. Notably, he spearheaded the Info-Cósmica initiative, dedicated to scientific outreach through convergent narratives.
"We are delighted to welcome Alejandro to our team," said María José Treviño, General Manager of Acclaim Energy México. "His expertise in social media and digital communication will be instrumental in enhancing our market presence and brand impact."
"We are confident Alejandro Mata will play a pivotal role in advancing our business strategy, reaffirming our dedication to innovation and excellence in client communication," stated John D. Elder III, Founder and CEO of Acclaim Energy.
With this appointment, Acclaim Energy reaffirms its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge business strategies to optimize strategic energy management practices for clients across the United States and Mexico.
