Thompson Builders Breaks Ground on $19.3M Watt I-80 Sacramento Transit Center Project
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thompson Builders Corporation, a renowned construction company with a track record of excellence, proudly announces the groundbreaking of the Watt I-80 Sacramento Transit Center project. With a construction value of $19,285,546, this endeavor marks a significant step towards enhancing public transportation in the Sacramento area.
As the general contractor for this transformative initiative, Thompson Builders is at the helm, bringing the project to life with a wealth of expertise and dedication. The company will be implementing comprehensive transit center improvements to ensure the success of this vital community asset.
The Watt I-80 Transit Center project is designed to align with the overarching vision outlined in the Watt I-80 project plan. It will serve as a crucial hub for various modes of public transportation, including buses, light rail, and other transit options. By integrating with existing infrastructure and future developments, the project aims to streamline travel for residents and visitors alike.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the project was attended by several notable figures, including SACRT General Manager/CEO Henry Li, Congressman (CA 6th District) Ami Bera, Congressman (CA 3rd District) Kevin Kiley, Federal Transit Administration Region 9 Deputy Administrator Amy Changchien, Senator Roger Niello, SACRT Chair and Sacramento County Supervisor Patrick Kennedy, and Executive Director of Placer County Transportation Planning Agency Matt Click.
Thompson Builders’ role includes extensive transit center enhancements aimed at increasing visibility and natural surveillance. The project will include reconstructing stairwells to be more open and accessible, adding lighting, creating new bus stop plaza areas, and removing potential hiding spots. Additionally, significant upgrades will be made to the Watt Ave overpass, roadways, sidewalks, and the plaza area at the light rail station (beneath the overpass) to improve access for pedestrians, cyclists, buses, and vehicles.
The project encompasses a range of essential features and amenities. These include state-of-the-art passenger facilities, ample parking options, designated areas for pick-up and drop-off, and integrated pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure. Additionally, the design prioritizes sustainability and environmental stewardship, with measures aimed at reducing carbon emissions and promoting eco-friendly transportation alternatives.
In addition to improving transportation access, the Watt I-80 Transit Center project is expected to stimulate economic growth, create job opportunities, and foster greater social cohesion within the Sacramento community. By investing in infrastructure that prioritizes inclusivity, sustainability, and innovation, Thompson Builders reaffirms its commitment to building a better, more prosperous future for all.
This project is set to be completed in November of 2025.
